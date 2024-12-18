Summary The WWE is centred around moments and Logan Paul does this better than anyone.

From winning titles to career-saving catches, Paul has done a lot in a short space of time.

Even though he may be contemplating retirement, his legacy as a WWE superstar will remain.

The WWE is always looking for their next moment, whether that is a business move or a new superstar. As professional wrestling's leading company, keeping on top of viral moments and expanding its audience is always at the forefront.

With WWE's move to Netflix being a microcosmic of this, WWE's usage of celebrities is another way they bridge the gap between sports entertainment and the mainstream. Whether that is Bad Bunny or WWE Hall of Famers Mike Tyson and Snoop Dogg, WWE always tries to keep their finger on the pulse.

Among the many celebrities that have been and gone, one notably blew away expectations. Debuting as a celebrity guest, Logan Paul earned himself a full-time WWE contract soon after and has been dropping jaws ever since.

However, recently, the social media megastar alluded to retiring from WWE. Wanting to dedicate his time to fatherhood, the WWE Universe are undecided on whether they are being fooled. Regardless, Paul has had a short but successful WWE career so far, with these being the Maverick's best eight moments as a WWE Superstar.

Ranking Moment Date 1. Top Rope Frog Splash on Roman Reigns 4th November 2023 2. Ricochet Royal Rumble Collision 28th January 2023 3. WrestleMania 38 Debut 2nd April 2022 4. Winning the United States Championship 4th November 2023 5. Eliminating Seth Rollins from the 2023 Royal Rumble 28th January 2023 6. WrestleMania 39 Performance 1st April 2023 7. SummerSlam Moonsault 3rd August 2024 8. Signing with the WWE full-time 25th January 2024

8 Signing with the WWE

Logan had long been in the WWE before he signed, a moment he deserved. Attending WrestleMania 37 following an invitation from Sami Zayn, the company were keen to have the Maverick back. Paul would return and make his in-ring debut at WrestleMania 38, proving he had what it takes.

Following a successful in-ring debut where his collegiate wrestling background shone, the natural athlete put pen to paper. Having been attacked by The Miz after their Mania 38 bout, the former YouTuber signed a multi-year WWE contract and went after vengeance. Having since signed another multi-year contract that saw PRIME become a sponsor of the WWE, Paul's full-time deal validates him as one of the best celebrity-turned-wrestlers.

7 SummerSlam Moonsault

Logan Paul proved how essential his crossover appeal is when the Maverick went after the US title. Staking a claim for his first WWE belt, Paul made his intentions clear after his boxing victory against Dillon Danis. Becoming the first fighter to angle for a WWE match after a boxing match, paid dividends as Paul went on to achieve his goal.

Following a fruitful 273-day title reign, Paul would drop the belt to LA Knight at SummerSlam 2024. A feud that gave the WWE Universe numerous entertaining moments, including Knight invading Paul's house, the match is remembered for one moment.

The social media megastar has become known for his high-risk moves, pulling a new one out with each match he has. With LA Knight on the outside, Paul performed a picture-perfect springboard moonsault. A move that demonstrates the natural athletic ability of the Maverick, he somehow managed to make it look simple.

With a boxing bout against Conor McGregor allegedly on the cards, let's see which WWE superstar Logan Paul will call out after that fight.

6 WrestleMania 39 Showcase

Having been signed to the WWE for over two years, Paul has wasted no time. Already appearing at four WrestleMania's, three of those in-ring, he always makes sure each one is as memorable as the last.

WrestleMania 39 was Paul's first singles match at the Showcase of Immortals, and he made sure to get viewers' attention. Uniquely zip-lining into the SoFi Stadium, his match against the modern-day Mr. WrestleMania proved he can hang with the best.

An incredible match between Paul and Seth Rollins was observed, but will ultimately be remembered for Paul frog-splashing his PRIME co-founder, KSI, through a table. A hilarious moment as the British YouTuber came dressed as a PRIME bottle, Paul showed his knowledge of virality with this spot.

5 Eliminating Seth Rollins at Royal Rumble

The aforementioned Paul and Rollins match was memorable, but for Paul, the inception of the bout was just as big. Following his loss to Roman Reigns at 2022's Crown Jewel, Paul sprained his MCL and meniscus. An unfortunate injury, allowed the Maverick to come back at a show perfect for returns.

The Royal Rumble is adored by fans and wrestlers. A show where anything can happen, and anyone can appear, it's the perfect melting pot for returns and debuts. Doing precisely this, Paul made his Rumble debut and WWE return in 2023. Eliminating Rollins in the match, the megastar made it to the final two before Cody Rhodes' victory.

Having Paul eliminate one of WWE's biggest stars in one of their biggest matches was a certified stamp of approval.

4 Winning the United States Championship

Having called out Rey Mysterio after his aforementioned boxing victory, it didn't take much persuading for Mysterio to accept. Another stamp of approval by fighting one of WWE's greatest for a title, Paul took that approval one step further by capturing his first WWE belt off the Lucha legend.

In a match that took place at Crown Jewel in 2023, Paul captured his first title in a classic heel manner. As the match reached its closing stages, the Maverick pulled out brass knuckles, knocking out Mysterio and ensuring a championship victory.

A match that gave Paul gold around his waist, the match itself went viral for a different reason. As Mysterio was performing a moonsault, it appeared that the Hall of Famer would land on his neck, but Paul somehow plucked him out of the air before disaster. A spot that people blame on Paul for being in the wrong place, it still showed his ring IQ to save the spot and earned him a lot of respect in the process.

3 WrestleMania 38 Debut

Having played a bit part in the WrestleMania 37 bout between Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, the consequent year's event would see the Maverick make his WWE in-ring debut. With The Miz feuding with Dominik Mysterio and Rey Mysterio, the A-Lister made a call to Hollywood and got Paul to be his partner going into Mania season.

A move that didn't get the greatest reception, it was up to Paul to prove his work in the ring and that he did. Arriving at the Showcase of Immortals with a $5 million Pokémon card around his neck, the WWE Universe didn't know what to expect. However, the last thing they expected was a perfectly executed performance that blended spots with character work.

Pulling out the three amigos and a frog splash on Rey Mysterio, Paul played heel fantastically. A role that wouldn't last long following his debut victory, The Miz turned heel and attacked Paul. A debut that gained him the good graces of the WWE Universe, his in-ring debut was an unforeseen success.

2 Ricochet Royal Rumble Collision

A huge reason why WWE signed the social media megastar was Paul's ability to think of and create moments. Having a true understanding of social media and how to go viral, both he and WWE's interest in maximising moments is symbiotic.

As mentioned, no moment is better for a moment than the Royal Rumble. Whether it was Edge's return in 2020 or John Cena's 2008 return, these memories live forever. Understanding this, Paul combined his moment-making skills with his athleticism and produced one of the most viral WWE moments.

As he and Ricochet stood on the apron at opposite sides of the ring, the duo stared each other down across a sea of downed bodies. Yelling 'Let's go baby', Paul went for a springboard clothesline at the same time as Ricochet and the pair thudded in mid-air. A true spectacle of a moment, it emphasised Paul's daredevil mindset and dedication.

1 Frog Splash on Roman Reigns

A list filled with memorable moments, none is better than when Paul put Roman Reigns through a table whilst vlogging. 2022's Crown Jewel was headed by he Maverick's first attempt at the WWE World Championship. Facing off against the Tribal Chief, it was a huge vote of confidence for the former YouTuber that WWE would trust him with that spot.

An encounter that is lauded as one of the best WWE Saudi matches, it was Paul's viral thinking that once again stole the show. As Reigns was laid across the announce table, Paul climbed the top rope, and with a camera in hand, frog splashed the Tribal Chief. A spot that Reigns rarely takes, it was surprising to see such commitment for a move that he was on the receiving end of.

On the flip side, Paul's execution was picture-perfect as he uttered the words 'you're going viral Roman' to his camera. Something that hadn't been done before, it was another example of Paul bringing his expertise to the business.