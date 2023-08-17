Highlights Logan Paul discusses his future plans in WWE, including wanting to jump from the top of the Hell in a Cell structure.

Logan's podcast continues to make waves, with him speaking about his career in WWE and his desire to do crazy stunts in the ring.

After defeating Ricochet at SummerSlam, Logan Paul is looking for bigger opportunities in WWE, potentially including rivalries with Cody Rhodes, Finn Balor or LA Knight.

Logan Paul defeated Ricochet in an entertaining match at WWE SummerSlam 2023.

Since then, the social media star has not made an appearance on WWE yet, but has been speaking about his future plans within the company.

During a recent episode of his imPAULsive podcast, Paul discussed a few things about his future, including revealing his interest in jumping from the top of the Hell in a Cell structure.

Latest News on Logan Paul

Logan Paul has made a lot of headlines lately. Ahead of his boxing match against Dillon Danis on October 14, the social media star has been engaged in numerous controversies.

Among all those, Logan's IMPAULSIVE podcast has been making wonders.

On a recent episode of his podcast, Paul spoke about his career in WWE and his wishes for the future.

The social media star also mentioned the stunts he wanted to do in the squared circle during his career. During the discussion, Paul revealed how he wanted to jump from the top of the Hell in a Cell structure sometime in his career.

Of course. I am trying to go as high as I possibly can. They’re a little safer now in 2023 than they were before. I am only allowed to do certain things, but when I say I want to go as high as I can, I mean it. I love soaring, dude. I love flying through the f-cking air, as high as I possibly can, and landing on tables or people.

Image Credits: WWE

What's next for Logan Paul in WWE?

Logan Paul has been a part of 4 WWE matches this year. First one being the Royal Rumble match where the social media star couldn't defy the odds and was eliminated by Cody Rhodes.

After a loss at the high stakes battle, Paul attacked Seth Rollins at Elimination Chamber 2023 leading into a singles battle at WrestleMania 39. After an amazing battle, Paul fell short against the Visionary.

Image Credits: WWE

After a few months of absence, Logan Paul made his return as an entrant of the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match. After an amazing performance, Paul was once again left with a loss. However, this was followed by a backstage brawl between him and Ricochet leading into a match between both men at SummerSlam.

This resulted in Paul beating Ricochet at the premium live event.

After a victory, Paul might be looking for a massive opportunity to keep up with his momentum in WWE. A rivalry against the likes of Cody Rhodes and Finn Balor could be a great way to bring him credibility and fame in the WWE ring.

Image Credits: WWE

Being an amazing performer in the ring, a match against these men could enhance his status in the company and could soon help him get to the World title picture.

On the other hand, a rematch against the World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins could also be seen from the social media megastar soon. A rivalry with LA Knight could also result in a blockbuster feud enhancing the careers of both stars.

Stay connected to GIVEMESPORT to get the latest updates on Logan Paul.