Highlights Logan Paul, known for his YouTube fame, has become a heel in WWE and adores being hated by the audience.

Logan has expressed admiration for Dominik Mysterio, another man who WWE fans love to hate and suggested teaming up as the "most hated duo of all time."

Speaking on his podcast, Logan has revealed that he'd like to team with Dominik to create "the most hated duo" in WWE history

Logan Paul, who was recently described by ESPN as the 10th best wrestler under 30, is looking at a man who was also on that list as a potential tag team partner in WWE.

Most recently, Logan Paul was seen competing at SummerSlam, which took place at Ford Field on the 5th of August.

Despite only being just over a year into his professional wrestling journey, he put in a good performance and got the win over Ricochet.

Though, his victory certainly wasn’t clean-cut. As the match was reaching its conclusion, an unidentified man (that commentary suggested was one of Paul’s podcast buddies, but this hasn’t been confirmed) gave the social media star brass knuckles which he used to secure the winner’s purse.

WWE are clearly leaning into the fact that the large majority of their audience love to hate Logan Paul.

He has had four one-on-one matches to this point, and, aside from a one-off title match against The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns in Saudi Arabia, The Maverick has firmly been a heel throughout his time in the company.

Audiences across the world enjoy booing the man known for his YouTube fame, and the 28-year-old seems to have a knack for getting huge reactions out of anyone he’s put in front of, which is something that can be said about another young star that has become commonplace on Raw over the last year or so.

When he turned heel on Edge in September of 2022, no one could’ve predicted the rise Dominik Mysterio would have.

Now as part of The Judgment Day, he has become an attraction for WWE’s flagship show and fans from all over flock to Raw tapings to boo Dom out of the building, momentum which has caught the eye of Paul.

What is Logan Paul's latest pitch?

Speaking on his ImPAULsive podcast, Logan expressed his admiration for what the current North American Champion is doing and even threw out the idea that the two could team up and form what Paul thinks would be ‘the most hated duo of all time’.

I had a crazy idea recently. Dom is super heel right now, Dominik Mysterio can not get a word out, I’m telling you. He lifts the microphone to his mouth and the whole arena [boos]. He can’t say — He can’t cut a promo and he plays on it and it’s really working right now, they hate him. Logan Paul, Dominik Mysterio [in a] tag team. The most hated duo of all time, the most hated tag team partners in the WWE just crushing it, running through cause we have a story arc too, we both did our first WrestleMania together. That was out first WrestleMania, it would be crazy. I’m sure I could fit my way in there. Who cares (third wheeling — Dom/Rhea). And honestly, I don’t know, me and Dom, maybe we could go further than him and Rhea.

Due to Paul’s schedule being part-time, it’s easy for him to move from storyline to storyline when he returns to WWE. So, perhaps a team with Dominik Mysterio isn’t as far off as it might seem, as Logan seems to take on a different and fresh opponent every time he appears in the world of wrestling.

Image Credits: WWE

Of course, Dominik remains busy across all three of WWE’s brands, mostly featuring on Mondays but also holding gold pertaining to NXT on Tuesday.

As always, should plans come to fruition for a team between Dominik Mysterio and Logan Paul, GiveMeSport will keep you informed.