Logan Paul has addressed the awkward spot at WWE Money in the Bank which saw he and Ricochet crash through two tables.

Last Saturday, WWE headed to the O2 Arena to stage the latest installment of the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event.

In terms of who came out on top, it was Damian Priest and IYO SKY walked away with their respective briefcases, while Roman Reigns got pinned for the first time in over three years.

What happened with Logan Paul at WWE Money in the Bank?

The night was full of surprises, with John Cena and Drew McIntyre making their unannounced returns to WWE, receiving thunderous reactions from those in London. However, there was one particular aspect of the show’s in-ring action which stuck in fans’ minds.

During the men’s Money in the Bank match, Logan Paul and Ricochet were on top of the ladder reaching for the briefcase when they were pushed off by LA Knight. As they fell, the pair stunned viewers by landing on the ropes and leaping into a Spanish fly, sending both Ricochet and Paul through two adjacent tables at ringside.

However, fans will have noticed that both men awkwardly fell from the ladder and didn’t quite land on the ropes as intended.

This created a window of a couple of seconds where Paul and Ricochet attempted to recover their positions for the planned maneuver. In the end, Logan climbed so that he was sat on the top rope, which was enough for his opponent to use momentum to carry them both over into the move.

Image Credits: WWE

What did Logan Paul say about Ricochet?

Understandably, the follow-through wasn’t as clean as had been designed, either. In fact, many people were concerned after Paul seemingly landed hard on his head when flying through the tables.

Paul has since spoken on his own ‘imPAULsive’ podcast, discussing how he’s feels after the botch, and giving his perspective on the incident as a whole.

“You saw, there was a botched move (in the men’s Money in the Bank Ladder match). There was a botched move with a dangerous landing. I walked away this time relatively unscathed. I got some scrapes and bruises but no major tweaks or pulls but, Ricochet and I were supposed to do what’s called a Spanish Fly off the top rope so one of our legs is on the rope, one of our legs is on the ladder and we were supposed to hit it at the same time and when he hit that rope, it was before me so he moved it so I slipped down all the way to the bottom. Keep in mind, I’m a noob. I don’t really know what I’m doing out there so when stuff goes wrong, I don’t really know how to improv. So in my head I’m like, how is this guy — this is f**ked. We f**ked this up. How is this guy gonna do this? Is he even gonna do this?"

Logan explained that he was surprised that Ricochet, despite the pair not being set, was still prepared to do the move as intended.

"Our legs are all twisted up like this. I’m looking at him, I’m like, oh, this motherf**ker is still trying to send this s**t. I’m not even ready. His feet aren’t even planted. Off the second rope, just hawks a backflip. I’m like, alright! Went crashing through the tables, scraped my shoulder, I hit my head on the thing. I’m fine, no concussions or anything but, it’s just a wild sport man. I don’t know what I’m doing. I’m gonna be honest, he blew the f**king match for me. That’s why we got into it backstage. I got into a little tussle with him. I don’t know bro, I felt like he was a little unprofessional.”

It’s certainly a relief to hear that Paul didn’t suffer any injuries as a result of the move, but, he did mention that he got into it the 34-year-old former United States champion backstage at the O2 following the mistake.

While this is could be out of frustration due to the spot going wrong, Ricochet has since called out the social media star for a face-to-face confrontation on next week’s edition of Raw, so the pair could be setting up a feud for the coming months.

Recently, it has been reported that WWE could be planning a one-on-one showcase match for the two high-flyers on the 5th of August at this year’s SummerSlam. While this isn’t confirmed, the 10th of July’s edition of Raw teases the start of a longer rivalry between the two.

All in all, Paul is one of the many celebrity wrestlers that have adapted well to the WWE, with Pat McAfee and Bad Bunny among some of the other notable performers who first found success elsewhere.

As more comes out regarding Logan Paul, and his potential feud with Ricochet, GiveMeSport will keep you informed.