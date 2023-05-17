Logan Paul could have a big summer lined up in regard to his future with WWE, GiveMeSport have learned.

With Money in the Bank taking place in London this July, Paul may be set to compete in this year’s Money in the Bank ladder match.

Latest WWE news - Logan Paul

Paul has been a revelation in WWE since having his first match at WrestleMania in 2022. The star debuted in the company by competing in a tag team match alongside The Miz and has since have a myriad of highly-rated singles matches.

The star was seen competing at WrestleMania Saturday just over a month ago where he lost to Seth Rollins. The match itself exceeded expectations and even featured a cameo appearance from fellow YouTuber KSI, who Paul inadvertently put through the announcer's table during the contest.

Will Logan Paul appear at Money in the Bank and Summerslam?

There has been much fanfare for Logan from the WWE universe, with many wanting to see The Maverick reappear on TV in the near future. Now, WrestleVotes have stated that WWE have a big summer planned for Paul, with it likely that he will appear on all three upcoming Premium Live Events: Night Of Champions, Money in the Bank and Summerslam.

“I have sources telling me that he works all three pay-per-views this summer: the Saudi show, the London show and then obviously Summerslam. It’s almost expected that he’s on all three of those cards and the only creative that I could find out is that he is likely to be inside the Money in the Bank match, not a guarantee.”

This will come as good news to the WWE fans that are clamouring to see Paul return to the company’s programming soon, with it seemingly likely that audiences will see him quite often.

The 28-year-old star obviously has a lot on his plate, with his Prime drink business being widely popular. But it looks as if Paul will be clearing his schedule to allow him to take WWE dates in the near future.