Logan Paul has discussed two ideas he wanted to explore with regard to his WWE SummerSlam outing.

In terms of in-ring action, most fans knew that the men’s Money in the Bank match would be the place to look for the eye-catching performances on the 1st of July.

So, when WWE came to London to stage its first Premium Live Event in England for over 30 years, it was Logan Paul and Ricochet who stole the show.

When all was said and done, the crazy spot between the social media star and the former United States Champion, which saw both men land on the top rope before crashing through two tables, that lingered in fans mind the longest.

Admittedly, the stunt didn’t go quite to plan, due to the pair’s awkward landing on the ropes after being pushed from the top of a ladder by LA Knight.

From this, interviews have spawned in which Paul has lambasted Ricochet for going through with the move in spite of the set up being disrupted.

It now seems as if WWE are setting up a SummerSlam confrontation between Logan and Ricochet, with a singles match likely to happen on August 5.

To discuss the Detroit spectacle, Paul recently spoke on his ImPAULsive podcast to lay out his ideal scenario for this year’s SummerSlam, stating that he’s happy working with either Ricochet, but also pitched something with LA Knight.

There are two guys that I would potentially have a match with at SummerSlam. I don’t really know how this works, do I pitch to the company, do they pitch me. The two guys are Ricochet and LA Knight, for various reasons. So Ricochet is obviously, I think he’s probably one of the most athletic guys in WWE.

Logan explained that he's happy to be facing Ricochet, who he thinks he'll be able to put on an athletic spectacle with next month.

I would consider myself also extremely athletic in the WWE, and a part of me wants to, I wanna show him who the better athlete is, I wanna out-athlete the athlete in the WWE. I think we could have one of the most physically spectacular phenomenon shows of all time. I would love to absolutely melt the house down with Ricochet.

What did Logan Paul say about LA Knight?

To delve deeper into his potential feud with LA Knight, Paul referenced an interaction between the two on the 30th of June, nicknaming Knight ‘Old Man Ricker’ and discussing how neither man are fond of the other.

Then on the other hand, I see old man Ricker, LA Knight, coming into WWE, they love him, I hate that they love him, and they hate me, and they hate that I hate him. [Rollins would add in a YEAH!]. There’s a, we’ve got a little bit of a thing. I was in his face last night [June 30 SmackDown] and it felt a little real, like, I don’t think he gets my thing that well, and neither does the WWE Universe, and he sort of speaks for them, and they appreciate the time, and the fact that he’s earned it, and I would love to take all of that away from him in one night.

Interestingly, Logan ended his rant by firmly leaving the decision with Triple H and, as mentioned, it appears as if The Game has opted for Ricochet to be the main who Paul faces come the 5th of August.

As always, should more come out regarding Logan Paul’s SummerSlam plans, GiveMeSport will keep you informed.