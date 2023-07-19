Logan Paul will likely be facing Ricochet at WWE SummerSlam 2023.

With the buildup to their storyline up to this stage, the WWE Universe is excited to witness the clash between both stars.

During a recent episode of imPAULsive Podcast, Logan Paul made some comments on his upcoming match and revealed that he wants Triple H to have him SummerSlam this year.

Who will Logan Paul face at SummerSlam?

Logan Paul and Ricochet participated in the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match this year.

After failing to win the contest, both men were seen brawling backstage which then became the foundation to a rivalry between both talented stars.

Both men came face to face on Monday Night Raw and got the WWE Universe talking. While both men have crossed paths numerous times, this is the first time they are engaged in a singles rivalry with each other.

Logan Paul has a history of making headlines at mega-events. With his last singles match against Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 39, Paul proved why he was one of the most talented men in the whole world. Being a jack of all trades, Paul's in-ring skills and mic work have been commendable.

Image Credits: WWE

On the other hand, Ricochet is still on the verge of getting a big push from Triple H. Undoubtedly being one of the most athletic and talented stars in the industry, Ricochet needs a mage rivalry to make it to the headlines.

With his current rivalry with Logan Paul, both men seem to be the perfect opponents of each other. Their rivalry is taking a new turn and Logan Paul has now made a request to WWE to give an update on his match at SummerSlam.

During an episode of his podcast, Paul mentioned that he made an intriguing request to WWE to let his match open SummerSlam 2023. Here's what he said during the podcast.

“After SummerSlam, my brother who is fighting on the same night in Dallas, as soon as my match ends, I’m going to hop on a PJ [private jet], fly to Dallas in my gear, walk in the ring with my brother for his fight against Nate Diaz. I’m going to try to. I don’t know if I’m going to make it, but I think if I do, it’ll be minutes. Like, I walk into the venue, round one Jake Paul/Nate Diaz starts.”

Image Credits: WWE

Latest news on Logan Paul

While Logan Paul has requested WWE for his likely match against Ricochet to open this year's SummerSlam, that might not be the case.

During the same episode where Logan Paul mentioned his request to WWE, Seth Rollins was welcomed as a guest. During the conversation, Rollins mentioned that he wanted to open this year's SummerSlam too.

However, Logan Paul turned down Rollins' request and claimed that he requested the match first, and would actually be speaking to Chief Content Officer Triple H to make it happen.

During the interview, Rollins also praised Paul and dubbed their WrestleMania match as one of his favorite matches. However, Rollins also turned down the idea of Paul winning the World Heavyweight Championship anytime soon.

With things heating up, it seems like both men might collide once again after Logan Paul is done with Ricochet at SummerSlam 2023. Stay connected with GIVEMESPORT to get the latest updates on Logan Paul.