Logan Paul announced today that he's signed a new deal with WWE, extending his stay with the wrestling giant.

The YouTube megastar's deal with WWE expired at WrestleMania 39 last weekend, and he's not put speculation about a departure to bed after signing a contract extension.

The situation has taken a rather funny turn though, with fans noticing a hilarious gaff in the official photo Logan posted with himself and Triple H when announcing his new deal.

Is Logan Paul staying with WWE?

As noted, Logan has extended his stay with WWE, signing a new contract with the promotion.

At the time of writing, there's no word on how long Logan's deal is, but the speculation is that he's signed a new one-year deal worth over $5 million.

Logan posted with Triple H for an official photo when announcing his new contract, as you can see below, but eagle-eyed fans noticed something wasn't quite right...

On the face of it, it seems like Logan posed for a photo with Triple H after signing a contract extension with WWE, as you can see with the image on the right, but fans don't think that's actually what happened.

As you can see, it seems like WWE just edited Stephanie McMahon out of the photos that were posted when Logan signed his first deal with WWE back in the summer of 2022, and change the colour of his jacket and Prime bottle to yellow.

The suit Triple H is wearing is exactly same, as are the facial expressions that Logan and HHH are pulling in the image, which definitely supports the claim made by some fans online.

Tweets from fans pointing out the hilarious gaff have gone viral amongst wrestling Twitter, with many fans finding it hilarious that WWE couldn't get Logan to Stanford to take one photo with Triple H after signing his new contract.

Latest news on Logan Paul

At the time of writing, there's no word on the plans that Triple H has for Logan now that he's re-signed with WWE, extending his stay with the promotion.

However, fans can probably expect Logan to be in action at WWE King and Queen of the Ring, which is slated to take place in Saudi Arabia next month on May 27.

Fans can also expect to see Logan sharing the ring with one of WWE's biggest stars, with Triple H pairing him with Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins respectively in his last two singles matches.

