Logan Paul's opponent for WWE SummerSlam next month was seemingly revealed on Raw this week.

It was originally rumored that Logan Paul was expected to hype his upcoming SummerSlam match on Raw last night, and that is what the WWE Universe got in the form of a backstage video that was apparently filmed after the closure of the men's Money in the Bank ladder match.

Now, it seems that Logan Paul is going head-to-head with Ricochet at the biggest party of the summer.

What will Logan Paul do at WWE SummerSlam?

As seen on Raw, WWE appears to be going ahead with Ricochet v Logan Paul at their SummerSlam premium live event. The WWE Universe was shown footage of a backstage altercation that took place at the conclusion of the men's Money in the Bank ladder match which saw the two superstars having to be held apart.

Ricochet then appeared in a backstage segment talking about the altercation, where he confidently called out Logan Paul to meet him face-to-face in the ring next week on the 10th July edition of Raw. Ricochet even went as far as to mock Paul's social media fame stating that he was not planning to call him out online like a keyboard warrior, instead preferring to meet the superstar in person.

What did Triple H originally have planned for Logan Paul?

It was originally rumored that Logan Paul was expected to hype up a feud with LA Knight heading into the SummerSlam premium live event, but that appears to have been either speculation or scrapped if this week's Raw is anything to go by, with the WWE choosing to go down the route of having the two high-flying superstars, Ricochet and Paul, clash at one of their biggest annual events.

Ricochet and Logan Paul have already built some quality moments together this year after they first locked horns in the 2023 Royal Rumble match with the two sharing an amazing mid-air collision spot that popped the WWE Universe.

The two would then of course meet again just this past Sunday in Money in the Bank in the grueling ladder match, with Paul picking up some pretty nasty war wounds from his high spots he undertook during the appearance.

It has to be noted that Logan Paul truly is one of the best celebrity crossovers the WWE has ever had. His appearances in the ring are always of a respectable quality, and he is not afraid to put his body on the line. If his match with Ricochet goes ahead at this year's SummerSlam event, this is going to be a match that is filled with hard-hitting, high-flying offense, and it will surely not be one to miss.

