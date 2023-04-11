Logan Paul is staying with WWE, announcing on Twitter yesterday that he's signed a contract extension with the wrestling giant.

This came after a week of speculation surrounding Logan's future, with some fans worrying that the megastar had wrestled his final match at WrestleMania against Seth Rollins.

However, posing for photos with Triple H, Logan has revealed that he's signed a new deal with WWE, and isn't going anywhere anytime soon.

What is the 'conspiracy theory' surrounding Logan Paul's new WWE deal?

As noted, Logan is staying with WWE, which will come as music to the ears of Triple H, the rest of the roster, and fans of the 28-year-old YouTube sensation.

However, fans noticed something strange with the photos that Logan posted of himself and Triple H when announcing his new deal with WWE, which you can read more about by clicking here.

It seems like instead of posing for new shots with WWE's Chief Content Officer, someone just photoshopped Stephanie McMahon out of the image they took with Logan when he first signed last year.

Fans believe that the editor just changed the colour of Logan's jacket and bottle of Prime in an attempt to trick fans into thinking that the images were taken recently, as opposed to in June 2022.

However, Logan has strongly denied these claims in a social media post last night, stating that the image that was posted yesterday WAS NOT photoshopped, as you can see in the embedded tweet below.

The evidence does seem pretty convincing, but if Logan says that fans who claim his image was photoshopped are wide of the mark, then we have to believe him.

On the other hand, Logan could always just be trolling fans, as he has been one to do throughout his career...

Latest news on Logan Paul

Speaking to ESPN about his new deal, Logan explained he signed a multi-year contract with WWE, rather than another one-year one, as he did before WrestleMania 38 last year.

Paul is one of the biggest WWE Superstars ever in terms of name value and star power, so it's no surprise that higher-ups wanted his contract situation resolved pretty quickly.

Fans can probably expect to see Logan back in action pretty soon, with WWE King & Queen of the Ring in Saudi Arabia later on this month the most likely place he'll make his return at.

