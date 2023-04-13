Logan Paul signed a new WWE contract last week, and he's now earning a lot less than people think.

Rumours which claimed Logan's new deal was worth $5 million a year have been described as "outrageous".

The figure Logan is on was dubbed as being less than what Brock Lesnar makes working for the wrestling giant.

What is Logan Paul's WWE salary?

Logan is one of the biggest stars in all of WWE, based on his name value and drawing power, so it's no surprise that Triple H wanted to sign him to a new contract.

However, it has now emerged that Logan's new deal, which is believed to last for either two or three years, is actually worth a lot less than fans initially thought.

Ringside News has described the rumours that Logan is earning $15 million over the course of his three-year contract as nothing short of "outrageous".

While nobody we spoke to has actually put their eyes to Logan Paul’s contract, that $15 million figure is out of the realm of possibility. It was confirmed to us that $15 million is still above what Logan Paul is likely making from WWE. In fact, he’s not even in the five top paid contracts on the roster right now.

Fans, due to the fact he's a mainstream star, thought that Logan would be one of WWE's highest earners, but new reports have suggested that that's really not the case.

The top five highest-earning WWE stars, which you can find a full list of by clicking here, are believed to be earning between $12 million and $3 million a year, so it seems like Logan falls much closer to the latter end of that scale, although his exact salary isn't yet known.

What are Triple H's plans for Logan Paul?

At WrestleMania 39, Logan shared the ring in a losing effort to former Universal and WWE Champion, Seth Rollins.

The YouTube megastar massively impressed with his performance in the match though, capping off what was a fantastic debut year for him in WWE.

As for when fans can expect to see the 28-year-old next, WWE King & Queen of the Ring in Saudi Arabia on May 27, and WWE SummerSlam on August 5 in Detroit are the best bets.

There's no word on when WWE is planning on having Logan face next, but GIVEMESPORT reported back in February that talks of a match between Paul and John Cena for the summer of 2023 were ongoing, which you can read more about by clicking here.

