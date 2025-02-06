Summary The Undertaker's 21-year WrestleMania streak is the most iconic in WWE history, elevating both him and WrestleMania itself.

Hulk Hogan's Hulkamania streak lasted 1501 days and defined WWE's popularity in the 80s.

Roman Reigns' 1294-day streak as The Head of The Table was a recent significant WWE milestone.

Unlike many other sports, professional wrestling rarely has a win/loss column. In WWE, where wrestling results are predetermined by the people in charge, a win or a loss is not as detrimental as it is in other professional sports. It isn’t a rarity for a wrestler to lose many times, to then become World Champion just as quickly, as it is for a wrestler to win and become disliked by the fans constantly.

However, some undefeated streaks in the universe of WWE have lasted the test of time, hold their weight, and have become immortalised in the history books. Here is a breakdown of 10 of the most iconic, as well as infamous, undefeated streaks in WWE history.

8 The Perfect Streak For Mr. Perfect

Start Of Streak July 31st, 1988 End Of Streak March 19th, 1990 Length Of Time 596 Days

While this streak wasn’t as legitimate as Goldberg’s due to several losses at house shows, Mr. Perfect’s streak was solely WWE’s TV shows at the time. Curt Hennig’s gimmick of becoming Mr. Perfect became arguably one of the greatest debuts in WWE, with the streak lasting nearly two years into his debut at WWE.

While this undefeated streak never led to a title for Hennig, it did push him into becoming a legitimate player in WWE and would see him becoming the Intercontinental Champion shortly after the end of his streak.

7 Tatanka’s Failed Title Push

Start Of Streak February 1st, 1992 End Of Streak October 30th, 1993 Length Of Time 637 Days

While still very impressive to get booked the way he did for over a year, his undefeated streak of Tatanka in the WWE may go down as one of the most forgettable unbeaten streaks.

Most undefeated streaks will normally see the character pushed up the card into a title chase, or even into the main event. However, Tatanka stayed in the lower-midcard area and never really got the push he arguably should have.

The biggest feat of his unbeaten streak was beating Shawn Michaels in a match for the Intercontinental Championship. Albeit he only won by count-out, the title never changed hands and Tatanka never got that chance again.

6 The Ring General’s Finest Performance - Gunther

Start Of Streak April 8th, 2022 End Of Streak April 6th, 2024 Length Of Time 729 Days

One of the most dominant and best-booked wrestlers on the planet, The Ring General Gunther’s undefeated streak from his call-up to WWE’s main roster may be one of the most famous.

After incredible showings in NXT UK and NXT, there was doubt by fans that the name change from Walter to Gunther meant his dominant persona may have been left in developmental.

Those doubts were quickly squashed with Gunther going undefeated only two days shy of two years, which included his record-breaking Intercontinental Championship run.

The streak of Gunther is arguably the best example of an undefeated streak working in WWE, with the Austrian now holding the World Heavyweight Championship, and is seen by many as the best Intercontinental Champion ever.

5 Asuka’s Reign Of Dominance

Start Of Streak October 7th, 2015 End Of Streak April 8th, 2018 Length Of Time 914 Days

Another example of how WWE has learned from failed undefeated streaks in the 1990s, the dominant run of Asuka in NXT and the main roster won’t be forgotten easily. The Empress of Tomorrow’s near-three-year streak came from her debut in NXT up until her loss to Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 34.

This streak could arguably be even better than Gunther’s with Asuka also winning the Royal Rumble within her streak and showcasing to the WWE world what the pinnacle of Japanese women’s wrestling looked like.

4 The Fabulous Moolah’s Hall Of Fame Run

Start Of Streak Late 1957 End Of Streak May 1960 Length Of Time ~1002 Days

While the records of The Fabulous Moolah are always seen as inconsistent, with multiple accounts saying otherwise, her undefeated streak for nearly three years cannot be discredited. Becoming a juggernaut in the NWA Women's division, Moolah became well-known for her 28-year reign as the Women's Champion.

Her first reign lasted a whopping 10 years, with Moolah quickly becoming seen as the first female superstar in professional wrestling. Starting in late 1957 and only coming to an end in May 1960 at the hands of Fran Gravette in a two-out-of-three falls match, Moolah’s several runs as NWA Women’s Champion will go down in the history books.

3 The Head Of The Table - Roman Reigns

Start Of Streak December 27th, 2019 End Of Streak July 1st, 2023 Length Of Time 1294 Days

The streak that could be seen as one of the most significant in the WWE over the past five years, if not longer, Roman Reigns’ ascendancy to The Head of The Table will live in the memories of many WWE fans.

Reigns’ ability to capture and unify both the WWE Championship and then the WWE Universal Championship made him the most wanted man in WWE, with the Tribal Chief constantly main-eventing WrestleMania.

The end of his streak, came at the hands of recent Royal Rumble winner, Jey Uso in a tag-team match at Money In the Bank 2023. His titles did not switch hands, but the streak did come to an end.

Beating the likes of Daniel Bryan, Edge, Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins, Brock Lesnar, and Cody Rhodes as the champion - it was the American Nightmare who finally toppled the Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 40.

2 Hulkamania Runs Wild - Hulk Hogan

Start Of Streak December 27th, 1983 End Of Streak February 5th, 1988 Length Of Time 1501 Days

While Hulk Hogan may be known more now for what he’s doing outside the ring, the dawn of Hulkamania is arguably the biggest reason WWE is as well-known as it is. Beginning after being re-signed by Vince McMahon and the WWE, Hogan quickly went on to beat The Iron Sheikh for the WWE Championship in 1984.

A streak that saw him main event three WrestleManias, Body Slam Andre The Giant, form the MegaPowers with Macho Man Randy Savage and popularise the WWE into what it is today. His streak came to an end to Andre at The Main Event, with help from Ted DiBiase and referees.

1 The Streak - Undertaker

Start Of Streak March 24th, 1991 (WrestleMania 7) End Of Streak April 6th, 2014 (WrestleMania 30) Length Of Time 21 Years (8415 Days)*

The most iconic streak in all of professional wrestling and helped elevate WrestleMania even more somehow. The Streak as it came to be known of The Undertaker’s dominance at WrestleMania easily takes the top spot.

While the 21-straight wins at WrestleMania arguably came as an accident with The Streak only starting to be referenced in The Undertaker’s feud with Randy Orton in the build-up to WrestleMania 21, The Streak turned The Undertaker into the legend that he is.

Beating the likes of CM Punk, Batista, Edge, Shawn Michaels, Triple H, and Kane - The Streak started to become a co-main event at every WrestleMania with wrestlers trying to challenge the impossible and to beat the streak.

The Streak did unfortunately come to an end after 21-straight wins, at the hands of Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 30. A choice that has been argued about ever happening even to this day.

The Streak of the Undertaker at Wrestlemania saw him capture the WWE and World Heavyweight Championship three times but also put on two of the best matches of all time with Shawn Michaels.