With WrestleMania established as a two-night event and SummerSlam set to join in on the act, a recent report has revealed WWE's intention to branch out into more two-night events for other PPVs.

WrestleMania 36 was historic for several reasons. The first Mania to not air in front of a live crowd, it was also the first time the Grandest Stage of them All had been spread across two nights. With Drew McIntyre winning his first WWE Championship in night two's main event, night one is remembered for the iconic Boneyard Match between AJ Styles and The Undertaker.

As 2025's SummerSlam becomes WWE's second PPV to become a two-night show, it appears there are plans in the pipeline for Money in the Bank and the Royal Rumble to follow suit.

Since the inception of two-night events in 2020, they have had great success. Allowing WWE Superstars more of an opportunity to feature on a card has led to some amazing WrestleMania matches. From Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 37 to The Rock and Roman Reigns against Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL, the format allows for more creativity than ever before.

It is a move that has also been greeted kindly by the WWE Universe. Following Mania 35's five-and-a-half-hour run-time, audiences had become tired of sitting through long periods of wrestling. With the two-night format allowing for an easier consumption of wrestling, both fans and wrestlers can enjoy a less crammed show.

Uncertainty around the new SummerSlam

The WWE Universe aren't convinced the Biggest Party of the Summer needs two nights

However, despite the overwhelming success of the two-night WrestleMania, there has been scepticism around the SummerSlam announcement. A show that is considered one of WWE's 'big four' PPVs, fans aren't convinced that it is an event needing two nights.

With previous editions of SummerSlam not leaving much to be desired, the WWE Universe can't seem to understand why the event would need to be expanded. With increased titles and much more talent than ever before, it appears the WWE want to capitalise on everything they have and show it all off.

New PPV's getting two-night format

Money in the Bank and Royal Rumble earmarked for a change

With the opinion of SummerSlam still up in the air, the WWE Universe were just as surprised following a recent update from WrestleVotes. A reputable WWE Insider account, they took to their show to reveal WWE's intention to expand two-night formats to other PPVs:

"WWE is indeed considering making certain PPV’s into two-night events with the next option being the Royal Rumble. As such, the two-night format is on the table for the 2026 Royal Rumble. In addition, Money in the Bank could also be headed to a multiple-night event by 2027".

A report that has produced mixed feelings, it seems the WWE Universe would be on board for a two-night Royal Rumble but not Money in the Bank. A PPV that could be headlined by both the men's and women's Rumble, fans aren't as convinced on the Money in the Bank and believe this should remain a one-night show.

With 2026 and 2027 earmarked for the new two-night formats, there is plenty of time for the WWE to change their minds. For now, the WWE Universe will bask in WWE's arrival on Netflix and see how the two-night SummerSlam plays out.