WWE management are said to be happy with a performer’s showing on the 5th of June instalment of Raw.

It’s no secret that the WWE have been high on The Judgment Day in recent months.

Whether it be the SmackDown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley, former Universal Champion Finn Balor or the man that fans just love to hate Dominik Mysterio, the group have become commonplace on Monday nights.

Latest news on Damian Priest

Alongside the success of the aforementioned faction members, the company appear to be the most impressed of all with Damian Priest. The 40-year-old star has been held in high regard since successfully guiding Bad Bunny through a San Juan Street Fight last month in Puerto Rico, and the respect Priest has garnered has been reflected in his growing role on Raw.

Just a few days ago, the red brand’s champion Seth Rollins announced that he would be holding an open challenge for his gold, attempting to rectify a statistic that no top title had been defended on Raw in two years. So, on the 5th of June episode, Priest appeared in the main event to bid for the newly established World Heavyweight Championship.

To begin the show, The Judgment Day member agreed to compete in the match without his stablemates by his side, something which visibly annoyed the group’s leader Finn Balor.

Are WWE management impressed with Damian Priest?

When it came down to the action, the match between Rollins and Damian Priest got the WWE fans talking due to its eye-catching action. Many were impressed with how it played out, despite Balor’s attempted interference towards the end of the bout.

Now, per a new report from PWInsider, we know that the match wasn’t just popular with the WWE fans, with it noted that Priest had received ‘lots of praise internally’ for his work against Seth Rollins on this past Monday’s edition of Raw.

This comes after reports that Triple H sees Priest as a "future main eventer", and has been impressed with a lot of his work in 2023.

In fact, as revealed on Twitter by many fans who attended the show live, Rollins was keen to shake the hand of his opponent and raise his arm out of respect once Raw had gone off the air.

It’s becoming more and more evident just how much WWE trust Damian Priest as a main event player going forward. With both the show of support from Rollins and subtle undermining of Finn Balor earlier in the night, perhaps the company are keeping their options open with regard to a potential babyface turn if his stock continues to rise.