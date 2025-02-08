Summary Solo Sikoa returned to SmackDown by attacking Cody Rhodes with a Samoan Spike after the main event.

Sikoa had previously lost Tribal Combat to Roman Reigns and his absence had left Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga in charge.

After taking time off, Sikoa is back and seems to be seeking retribution.

The Road to WrestleMania is officially underway after an eventful Royal Rumble which saw 'Main Event' Jey Uso punch his ticket to WrestleMania. As the 2025 Royal Rumble winner, Uso, a member of the RAW roster, appeared on SmackDown to confront Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. As they went on a verbal face-to-face in the ring, Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga interrupted the former tag team champions. The four eventually brawled and this led to a tag team match between Rhodes and Uso against Fatu and Tonga in the main event of the evening.

In the end, Rhodes and Uso emerged victorious. Uso took Fatu out of the picture after nailing a suicide dive to send the Samoan Werewolf spilling over the announce desk. The American Nightmare then finished off Tonga with a Cross Rhodes. But as he stood tall, a former rival blindsided Rhodes and left the Undisputed WWE Champion on his back to end the show.

Solo Sikoa Returns on SmackDown

Sikoa has been on hiatus since losing in Tribal Combat

After nearly a month away from WWE television, Solo SIkoa has made his return to Friday Night SmackDown. Sikoa appeared at the end of the February 7th episode and attacked Cody Rhodes with a Samoan Spike after the Undisputed Champion and the 2025 Royal Rumble winner defeated Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga in the main event. The former self-proclaimed Tribal Chief stood tall over the champ to end the evening.

This is certainly a shocking finish and now leaves the WWE Universe with a ton of questions as to what will happen moving forward. Wrestling fans have not seen Sikoa since the January 17th episode of SmackDown. He walked away with his tail tucked between his legs after he lost in Tribal Combat to Roman Reigns during the RAW on Netflix premiere on January 6th. He also lost the precious Ula Fala in the process.

Sikoa looked like he was going to address his embarrassing defeat to Reigns. But he did not mutter a single word and just walked away as Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga watched on. Since then, he hasn't appeared on WWE television. He did not even participate in the Men's Royal Rumble Match this past Saturday.

Since then, Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga have held down the fort for The Bloodline. But after taking some time off to clear his head, it seems like Solo is back with a vengeance. It remains to be seen just how Sikoa would now fit into the Bloodline. Fatu has blossomed into a fast-rising star with his Tribal Chief not in the frame. But for now, it appears like Sikoa has his sights set on the Undisputed WWE Champion.