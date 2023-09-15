Highlights WWE officially merged with UFC to form TKO Group Holdings, bringing about significant changes in the company, including new ownership.

Layoffs are expected after the merger, with reports suggesting that both staff and on-screen talent will be affected.

While some thought just the behind the scenes staff would be impacted, it's now believed that some main roster wrestlers may also be at risk

WWE officially merged with UFC to form the TKO Group Holdings this week. With new beginnings, a lot of new changes are expected in the company.

However, the WWE Universe has been worried if talent layoffs are expected as well, and it unfortunately seems like some people are going to lose their jobs.

A new report has given a massive update on the layoffs that might happen after the new merger, both in terms of staff and on-screen talent.

Will WWE be firing talent?

WWE's deal with Endeavor ended with the formation of TKO Group Holdings this week. With the new formation, a lot of changes have now started getting in place. Vince McMahon is no longer the majority shareholder of WWE. However, the 78-year-old has been designated as the Executive President of the newly formed TKO.

While Triple H will be the Chief Content Officer of WWE, the Game will no longer serve as a part of the Board of Directors of WWE. However, the President of WWE, Nick Khan will stay still with his position. With a massive change in ownership for WWE, Nick Khan has started sending out major messages to the employees.

However, one of the recent messages to the employees might be disheartening. As per a recent report from PWInsider, an email asking employees to work from home tomorrow has been sent. This was sent because "workforce reductions" are set to take place in a few hours.

This has left the fans worried. However, given that WWE has been sold to Endeavor, this was an expected move and while numerous employees backstage might lose their jobs, the biggest question is, will the "workforce reduction" be limited backstage or will WWE talent get cut as well?READ MORE: WWE: Photo of Vince McMahon looking 'unrecognisable' after 'major surgery' Unfortunately, as per an exclusive report from Haus of Wrestling, layoffs are expected to take place tomorrow. Not only that, but the report also stated that the layoffs will include "major cuts" from the main roster brands and NXT. Though talent layoff might not take place tomorrow, some names are set to be released from WWE soon.

This has taken the WWE Universe by shock and many more shocking updates are expected to come soon. However, Nick Khan has hinted that not a lot of major changes would be added to the WWE programming with the formation of TKO Group Holdings.

Reports from reliable Twitter source BWE have indicated that today is slated to be a 'hectic day', both off screen and on-screen, with talent and staff reportedly fearing that their jobs may be at risk due to the merge and takeover.

What else will change in WWE after the merger?

WWE has now merged with UFC. With a lot of TV programming every week, it seems like a few changes might be seen in WWE. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter recently reported that like UFC, WWE might start taking bids from cities to host Premium Live Event.

The report also suggested that the bidding might start for the four big PLEs for now. Eventually, it may be done for all the big events. This would be a massive step forward to generate more revenues from premium live events. Seemingly, WWE’s premium live events might be moved to Sundays once again with UFC events featuring on Saturday.

Stay connected to GIVEMESPORT to get the latest updates on WWE’s merger with UFC.