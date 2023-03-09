WWE is looking to legalise gambling on matches, despite the fact they're pre-determined, CNBC is reporting.

The issue is that WWE stars often know the results of matches ahead of time, increasing the chances of finishes being leaked.

That could all change though, as according to the Wrestling Observer, talent may no longer be informed of the results of matches.

How will WWE keep match results a secret?

As noted, WWE is looking to legalise gambling on matches, and to do that, the company is trying to prove that results will no longer leak ahead of time.

As such, the Wrestling Observer is reporting that talent will not be told if they're winning a match or not until just before it happens, via WrestleTalk.

If they do this, they can’t tell anyone the finishes to matches in advance. The minute they tell people and it gets out, or even if it doesn’t get out, they’ll have people investigating them and they’d be in an incredible amount of trouble for gaming violations. So the talent will not be able to know their finishes.

That rule would also extend to the creative team, so in essence, only Triple H and probably Burce Prichard would know the results of matches ahead of time, which is a stark contrast to how things work now.

How will WWE talent be "screwed"?

So, it seems like if gambling on WWE matches is legalised, the management team won't be able to tell anyone the results of matches beforehand, even the talent involved.

This means, as covered by the Wrestling Observer, that talent won't be able to pitch storyline ideas, as they won't know the direction of their feuds.

If Roman Reigns is going into that pay-per-view against Sami Zayn, and he doesn’t know if he’s gonna win or lose until the last minute, how do he and Heyman and everyone craft the storylines for the week before and the week after and where they’re going and how you factor Cody Rhodes in, and everything.

The example extends beyond Roman Reigns though, with fans likely being able to gamble on all of the big matches involving all of the top talent.

Dave Meltzer explains that the new idea is "really bad", and could end up with a lot of the roster feeling "screwed".

For the wrestlers and the wrestling and the booking, it’s a really bad idea. It screws the main event talent a lot because they’re not gonna know where they’re going, and it screws the booker because he’s gonna have to book in a logical manner and an illogical manner at certain points in time to keep from being predictable.

