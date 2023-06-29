Roman Reigns is the face of WWE currently and his historic Undisputed Championship reign has just been a major attraction for the company.

With all his storylines being a must-see, rumors claim that Vince McMahon is heavily involved in Roman Reigns’ storylines.

This comes as Vince, according to reports, is beginning to get himself far more involved in other aspects of WWE Creative too.

Latest News on Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns’ storylines have made numerous headlines for the past few months. With his unbelievably intense angles with Sami Zayn and now the Usos, the WWE Universe is head over heels just waiting to see what happens next.

The excitement that is drawn through the Tribal Chief’s storylines is unmatchable and millions dub his current storyline as a movie. As per the latest update from Ringside News, Roman Reigns’ storylines do not have a lot of involvement from the creative team.

Rather, the report states that the Undisputed Champion’s creative direction has involvements from Triple H, Paul Heyman, and Michael Hayes. In addition to that, Vince McMahon is also very involved in the storylines. Reportedly, only a few top names get to know about the storylines and the finishes for Roman.

The information about these plans are kept confidential to keep the aura of the story intact. Reportedly, to some extent, the storyline developments are also tweaked by Roman Reigns himself...

“The storylines themselves are driven by Roman, Paul Heyman, Vince McMahon, Triple H, lead writer Ryan Callahan."

What’s next for Roman Reigns?

Roman Reigns is set to team up with his cousin Solo Sikoa and battle The Usos in a Bloodline Civil War this Saturday at Money in the Bank. This could be the ending of the Bloodline storyline and a new singles direction could be planned for Roman Reigns after Money in the Bank 2023.

However, supposedly, there are no singles plans for Roman Reigns yet. If WWE wants to continue the Usos’ rivalry with Roman Reigns after Money in the Bank, the WWE Universe might witness another match between the cousins, likely at SummerSlam 2023.

If WWE has an opponent in mind for Roman Reigns and his Undisputed Championship at SummerSlam 2023, a possible interference could also be in the cards for the Bloodline Civil War at Money in the Bank 2023. With the Money in the Bank premium live event just days away, it would be interesting to see how things work out for the Tribal Chief.

