Ronda Rousey is dealing with several injuries ahead of WrestleMania 39, the WWE Superstar has claimed.

Rousey is slated to wrestle at the show next weekend, although her match has yet to be officially confirmed by WWE.

Fans were surprised to hear that Ronda will only be in a four-way tag match, but her injuries suggest she wouldn't have been able to do more.

Is Ronda Rousey injured right now?

In a training video on Instagram, Rousey explained that she has 'no ACL' and is dealing with a fractured elbow, via Inside The Ropes.

How do you train with no ACL or cartilage in your right knee as well as a fractured radius?

Rousey isn't believed to need to undergo surgery right now, but any further aggravation to any of her existing injuries could result in her needing to go under the knife soon.

At the time of writing, it's not believed that Ronda has been ruled out of WrestleMania, but her injuries will mean that she's unable to wrestle a full-blown singles match.

Who will Ronda Rousey face at WrestleMania 39?

According to WrestleVotes, the plan for WrestleMania is for Ronda and Shayna Baszler to team up in a "showcase match".

The former MMA stars will be one of four teams in the match, sharing the ring with Chelsea Green and Piper Niven, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez and Natalya and Shotzi.

The match has yet to be officially confirmed yet, potentially because of Rosuey's injuries, but is expected to be announced on tonight's episode of SmackDown.

It was previously believed that Rousey and Baszler would compete for the Women's Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania, but that appears to be being saved for pay-per-views later on in 2023.

Instead, Lita and Becky Lynch, the reigning Tag Team Champions, will be teaming with Trish Stratus on the show to take on Bayley, Dakota Kai and IYO SKY, collectively known as Damage CTRL.

