Triple H booking the WWE Draft around the same time as the NFL Draft was 'not an accident', it has been claimed.

WWE announced last week that the Draft will kick off on the April 28 episode of SmackDown, continuing into the May 1 episode of Raw.

And now it's emerged that Triple H decided to do the draft the same time that the NFL do theirs by design,

Latest news on the WWE Draft

As noted, the WWE Draft kicks off next week, with proceedings commencing on SmackDown, before concluding on the go-home episode of Raw before Backlash the following week.

Fightful Select is reporting that WWE decided on those dated for the draft specifically by design, because they coincide with when the NFL Draft is set to take place, via WrestleTalk.

Those that we spoke to said that scheduling the WWE Draft was around the NFL Draft was “not an accident.”

The NFL Draft takes place on April 28, the same date the WWE Draft kicks off, and the report notes that Triple H did this completely intentionally.

At the time of writing, there's no word on what Triple H is planning are, but he said that this year's moves would "change the game" when announcing WWE Draft, hinting at some pretty big trades.

It's also been rumoured that all of the surprises that were originally set for the Raw after WrestleMania might have been postponed until the draft, so a few NXT call-ups shouldn't catch fans off guard.

Read More: WWE: Vince McMahon didn't ever see 'incredible' star as a 'main eventer'

Latest news on Triple H

Triple H, despite Vince McMahon's return to the company and the sale of WWE to Endeavor, is still believed to be Chief Content Officer.

This means that any decision pertaining to WWE Creative, and what fans see on Raw, SmackDown and pay-per-views, still have to go through him.

With regards to some of The Game's plans, it has been reported that he views a 40-year-old star as the 'leading candidate' to win Money in the Bank, which you can read more about by clicking here.

While Triple H is still running the show, some decisions are out of his control, and as you can read about by clicking here, it seems he may be forced into a major title change fairly soon.

Read More: WWE: 'Pitch made' for Logan Paul to win Money in the Bank after 'title promise'

You can find all of the latest WWE news and rumours right here.

You can watch WWE Raw and SmackDown live in the UK on BT Sport and in the US on the USA Network and FOX respectively.