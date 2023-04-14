Seth Rollins has 'no plans' to leave WWE, despite rumours to the contrary.

Rumours online over the last few weeks have indicated that Rollins is unhappy with his position in WWE, and wants to leave the company.

However, those have been put to bed by a new report which claims that Seth has absolutely no intention of quitting WWE anytime soon.

Is Seth Rollins quitting WWE?

Over the last few weeks, it's been rumoured that Rollins is unhappy with his booking in WWE, something he played into with comments made in various interviews before WrestleMania.

In fact, some fans have even theorised that Seth, who has been described as "the ace", is so unhappy in WWE right now, with regards to his position, that he may look to quit the company and explore other options, such as AEW or NJPW.

However, the speculation out there about Rollins right now seems to be wide of the mark, as WRKD Wrestling reports that Rollins has "no plans" to leave WWE anytime soon, per WrestleTalk.

Squashing any rumors, Seth Rollins currently has no plans to leave the WWE. One of the driving points is the amount of time he gets to spend with his family while on the road and he isn’t looking to change that.

It seems like Seth is enjoying being able to travel with Becky Lynch, his wife, and his daughter Roux. The fact they work together makes their family situation significantly easier than if Rollins were to sign for AEW, for example.

Who could be leaving WWE?

Rollins might not be on his way out of WWE, but he isn't the only person that fans are speculating could be looking to leave this year.

Rumours after WrestleMania had indicated that Bayley was unhappy with her spot in WWE too, and could be looking to leave the company, which she added to with some cryptic tweets.

However, PWInsider is reporting that this is all part of an upcoming storyline for Bayley, with WWE not thinking it's likely that the former Women's Champion will be leaving anytime soon.

Drew McIntyre, on the other hand, could really be on the way out of WWE when his current deal expires this year, after failing to agree to come to terms on a new contract.

Obviously, WWE has time to remedy the situation and give Drew an offer he'll agree to, but PWTorch is reporting that he's unhappy with the money and creative being offered to him right now, which you can read more about by clicking here.

You can watch WWE Raw and SmackDown live in the UK on BT Sport and in the US on the USA Network and FOX respectively.