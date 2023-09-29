Highlights Shawn Michaels, a top WWE Executive, expressed support for CM Punk's potential return to the company, which is unusual given past incidents.

This is the first time that someone of a high-level within WWE has shown a willingness for CM Punk to make a return

Despite potential challenges in working with Punk, Michaels acknowledged his star power and the financial benefits he could bring to the company.

For the first time since his release from AEW, a top WWE Executive has said that he'd welcome CM Punk back.

On September 2, AEW released a statement that announced Punk’s departure from the company. It came around a week on from their UK debut show at Wembley Stadium, at which the 44-year-old was involved in a backstage incident with Jack Perry.

It was Punk’s second altercation with a coworker during his time in AEW, coming just two months after he returned from his suspension that stemmed from his brawl with The Elite at All Out last September. So, Tony Khan made the decision to move the 'Straight Edge Saviour' on from the company, leaving fans wondering where he might show up next.

Is CM Punk returning to WWE?

Initially, due to the nature of his lengthy absence from wrestling which ended in 2021, some felt as if Punk would call it a day now that his fairytale return to the industry via AEW was over. Though, of course, there are many fans who are hoping the outspoken star to make a return to WWE.

While it still seems somewhat unlikely, as time passes, the idea of Punk walking back through the doors of Vince McMahon’s company doesn’t seem as crazy a prospect as it once did. We know that the Chicagoan is involved in the wrestling scene once again, so maybe he is keen to continue stepping into the ring, even if it’s in a place he has had his issues with in the past.

What has Shawn Michaels said about CM Punk's WWE return?

Journalists are starting to pose the question to higher-ups in WWE, too. We’ve seen Nick Khan be asked about whether he’d take Punk back, and now Shawn Michaels has been on the receiving end of the same queries. However, Michaels' reply was different to those that have come before...

For the first time since Punk became a free agent, a top WWE Executive has said they'd like to see Punk return, which the Heartbreak Kid did during the No Mercy Media call yesterday ahead of NXT's pay-per-view event this weekend.

Of course, we’d welcome him here in NXT. My guess is, he would probably want to go to the main roster. I always enjoyed working with Phil. Didn’t get to do it much. I understood him. Whether you want to say there were similarities in us. I can’t lie. We were at TV, and he once pulled out his wallet, on the spot, an autograph that I had signed for him in a hotel that he still had. I’ve always liked him. I understand he’s a different kind of cat and can sometimes be challenging to get along with people, but that is probably why I like him, because I suffer from the same thing. Obviously, that’s for people to decide higher up on the food chain than I am. He’s a guy that does numbers and makes money. That would be a risk-reward ratio that from a company standpoint, they’d have to consider. When it comes to, ‘would we take him in NXT and have him on our television?’ Are you kidding me? Of course I would. I just don’t think anybody would let me. Who wouldn’t take that kind of star power? I don’t know. If I get in trouble for that, I’ll let you know.”

Real Name Phil Brooks Ring Name CM Punk Date of Birth October 26, 1978 (age 44) Height 6ft 2" Weight 218lbs Trained By Ace Steel, Danny Dominion, Dave Taylor, Fit Finlay. Kevin Quinn & William Regal Debut 1999 Titles Won 1x ECW Championship, 3x World Heavyweight Championship, 2x WWE Championship, 1x Intercontinental Championship, 1x World Tag Team Championship, 2008 and 2009 Money in the Bank match winner, & 2x AEW World Championship

It’s noteworthy to see someone like Michaels, given his role as a top executive and Head Booker of NXT, show open support towards the idea of WWE re-signing CM Punk, as they usually wouldn’t comment on wrestlers that have burned bridges with the company in the past.

The two-time WWE Champion recently stated that he has time on his hands ‘for the next two months’ which indicated to many that Survivor Series in Chicago was the likely destination for a Punk return, should it come to pass

