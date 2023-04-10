Many wrestling fans were left distraught following Cody Rhodes' defeat to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania last weekend.

None more so, however, than one man that made a life-altering bet on the match.

The bet in question was that if Rhodes had lost to The Tribal Chief, he would get the exact same neck tattoo as Rhodes.

His confidence was truly baffling as, after all, this is Roman Reigns at WrestleMania.

This year's show marked the former Shield member's 10th 'Mania, and he has come out on top a staggering eight times.

WWE fan gets Cody Rhodes' neck tattoo

In the past, we have seen the appearance of 'Dashing' Cody Rhodes. Now, there is a man that can pull off this ridiculous tattoo, as much as possible at least.

The advantage he also has is that he is a well-known figure and thus will have to do a lot less explaining of why exactly he has an American flag skull inked onto himself.

It will take a while to get used to for this unfortunate soul. Family gatherings, job interviews, and other social events might draw the attention towards his neck.

At the end of the day, his friends will definitely get a laugh out of it for the foreseeable future.

Cody Rhodes fell short at WrestleMania 39

One full year after his stunning return to WWE at WrestleMania 38, the 37-year-old was expected by many to be the man to end a 900+ day title reign.

Becoming the biggest face in the company as he battled through injury to defeat Seth Rollins inside a Hell in a Cell in late 2022, he disappeared from our screens for several months to recover.

A massive return at the 2023 Royal Rumble saw 'The American Nightmare' win the match and book his place in the WrestleMania main event.

With both major titles being draped upon the shoulders of Roman Reigns, it was never in doubt who he would be facing.

A back and forth encounter saw Rhodes come agonisingly close to a three-count on multiple occasions.

An attempted run-in from The Usos was thwarted by Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens before the previously ejected Solo Sikoa dealt the final blow.

Sneaking back in the arena and delivering the Samoan Spike allowed The Head of the Table to pick up the win and retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

It is unlikely anyone will be betting against the Samoan in the upcoming months in fear of being the subject of a ridiculous tattoo.