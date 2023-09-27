Highlights The SAG-AFTRA strike has allowed John Cena and The Rock to make their much-anticipated returns to WWE, giving them more free time than usual.

Fans are questioning if Cena's current WWE run will end due to the new deal between WG and the AMPTP being reached.

Despite the strike ending soon, Cena will not miss any of his advertised dates and will wrap up his WWE commitments before returning to his outside projects.

The strikes have meant that filming of movies and shows has been paused, meaning that Cena and The Rock have found themselves with significantly more free time than they'd usually have.

However, with the new deal between Writers Guild of America (WGA) and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) being reached, fans have questioned if Cena's current WWE run is set to end.

Is John Cena's WWE run going to end?

The WWE Universe has been grateful to the SAG-AFTRA strike lately. Thanks to the industrial action, Hollywood star Cena made his return to the company on SmackDown before Payback 2023. Having ample time in his schedule, the franchise player is still on tour with WWE and will be available for the next few weeks on the blue brand, and will even be wrestling at Fastlane next month.

'Big Match John' was not the only one from Hollywood who made his return to WWE. A couple of weeks ago, on Friday Night SmackDown, The Rock made a surprise appearance generating a buzz all over the world, but that was more of a one-off.

Image Credits: WWE

While the SAG-AFTRA strike has been a blessing for WWE, it seems like things might change now. The strike ended yesterday after a deal with the AMPTP was signed. While the actor's strike is yet to end, it seems like Cena's run in WWE might be cut short with a plethora of Hollywood projects not far from resuming.

While the WWE Universe has taken the internet by storm with questions about Cena's future in WWE, a new update has cleared some doubts. As per an exclusive report from Ringside News, the 16-time World Champion won't be missing any of his advertised dates, even though the strike is set to end soon.

One higher up said that if he ends up appearing regularly on TV and the strike ends, they’ll wrap up anything he’s involved in, and he’ll return to his outside projects. However, there is no concern about him missing advertised dates in the event that the strike abruptly ends.

Name John Cena Date of Birth April 23, 1977 (age 46) Height 6ft 1" Weight 251lbs Trained By Christopher Daniels, Mike Bell, Tom Howard & Fit Finlay Debut November 5, 1995 Titles Won 13x WWE Championship, 3x World Heavyweight Championship, 5x United States Championship, 2x WWE Tag Team Championship, 2x World Tag Team Championship, 2012 Money in the Bank match winner & 2008 and 2013 Royal Rumble match winner

Latest news on John Cena

Cena has found himself engaged in a grueling rivalry with The Bloodline lately. The franchise player has been a victim of numerous two-on-one assaults from Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa which has seemingly been a major problem. Right when Cena found himself a partner in AJ Styles, the duo unleashed an attack on the Phenomenal One, sending him to the hospital.

Image Credits: ComicBook

However, John Cena’s worries don’t end here. The latter is set to collide with Jimmy and Solo in a match at Fastlane 2023. While it was supposed to be a tag team match earlier, WWE is now advertising a handicap match, which caught many by surprise.

However, reports claim that the franchise player will find himself a partner before Fastlane. Reportedly, LA Knight was set to accompany Cena as his partner at the Premium Live Event, but after testing positive for COVID a few days ago, Knight may no longer be able to make part. It will be interesting to see how things play out in the next couple of weeks on SmackDown.

