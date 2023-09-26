Highlights The Rock's in-ring return to WWE is a real possibility and he could potentially have a match with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL.

There are rumors that The Rock might have a warm-up match at Elimination Chamber in Australia before heading to WrestleMania.

As for what The Rock is going to do at the show, a match against Solo Sikoa, as of right now, seems the most likely option

The Rock made a surprising return to WWE on SmackDown a couple of weeks ago. However, the WWE Universe has been waiting to witness the legend’s full in-ring return ahead of the Road to WrestleMania XL.

For months it has been speculated that a Roman Reigns v Rock match will take place at the show, and now, it seems like the big title clash is a real possibility.

A new report has emerged out of Australia claiming that the People’s Champion could make a return to the ring at Elimination Chamber in Australia, before heading onto WrestleMania next year to face his cousin.

Latest news on the Rock

The Rock has been full of surprises for the past few months. A few weeks ago, the People’s Champion appeared on the Pat McAfee Show where he announced that his match with Reigns was all set to take place at WrestleMania 39. However, the plan eventually collapsed.

Though the revelation shocked the WWE Universe, the surprises didn’t end there. Hours after the show, The Rock made a surprise return to SmackDown. In a confrontation with Austin Theory, things turned wild and the People’s Champion took the latter out with a People’s Elbow.

However, it seems like his return to WWE was just a one-time appearance. The Hollywood writer’s strike has now ended with a tentative deal with the AMPTP. With the WGA strike over, new content might start getting inked soon. However, the actors are yet to get a deal with the AMPTP. Until a new deal is not confirmed, the actors might not make a return to the big screens.

Amid possible obligations with Hollywood, a new report regarding The Rock’s in-ring career has surprised fans, with The West Australian, claiming that People’s Champion is interested in WWE’s return to Australia, with Elimination Chamber in March 2024.

Real Name Dwayne Johnson Ring Name The Rock Date of Birth May 2, 1972 (age 51) Height 6ft 5" Weight 260lbs Debut March 1996 Trained By Pat Patterson, Rocky Johnson & Tom Prichard Titles Won 8x WWE Championship, 2x WCW World Championship, 2x Intercontinental Championship, 5x WWE Tag Team Championship & 2000 Royal Rumble match winner

Furthermore, the report states that the Hollywood star could have a warm-up match at the Premium Live Event in March of next year, if that's something Triple H wants to book, before heading to WrestleMania XL for a potential match against Roman Reigns.

Adding to the speculation is the fact that WWE was recently sold to Endeavor. There is a strong suggestion the company, which also owns the UFC, wants its first WrestleMania in charge to be an absolute showstopper. As a result there is talk The Rock might very well wrestle in Perth at the Elimination Chamber in February on his way to WrestleMania to face Reigns two months later.

Though this might be a massive return to the ring, a match at Elimination Chamber could risk The Rock’s in-ring status for WrestleMania XL, with a fear he may get injured ahead of the biggest show of the year, but Triple H may want to take that risk.

In addition to that, seemingly airing as per the Australian time, The Rock might not make his return in the ideal United States time, something WWE may want to be conscious of.

Image Credits: WWE

Who will The Rock face at Elimination Chamber 2024?

The Rock returning to action at Elimination Chamber 2024 is now on the table, but a match at the PLE next year would definitely confirm his appearance at WrestleMania XL.

The People’s Champion would seemingly face Roman Reigns at the Grandest Stage of Them All in a match that has been years in the making, so he'll likely be mixing it up with The Bloodline at Elimination Chamber, if he does wrestle at the show.

Image Credits: WWE

Having a match Solo Sikoa, with Roman interfering at some point, would be the best way to book the legend at Elimination Chamber next year, allowing for the continuation of his feud with The Bloodline, whilst giving him something to do in Australia.

However, The Rock might want to settle things with Grayson Waller upon his return to the ring, especially given that the show is taking place in the former NXT star's home country.

With rumours of a match in Australia, the 'Dynamite from Down Under' has sent a warning to the legend on Twitter (now X).

A match between both men could be a great way to book the homeboy and the legend on WWE's return Down Under.

