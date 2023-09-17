With some incredible premium live events throughout the year, the WWE Universe is excited to witness WrestleMania XL. The wrestling giant's massive success this year also resulted in a record-breaking gate opening for the Grandest Stage of them All in Philadelphia.

2024 is just a few months away. With some fantastic rivalries and storylines going on, it seems like WWE has planned to end 2023 with a lot of momentum. Numerous dream feuds are expected to unfold on the Road to WrestleMania XL. One of the biggest matches of the event is rumored to be Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes. However, the plans might change with the rise of a plethora of stars.

10 Solo Sikoa vs Brock Lesnar

Solo Sikoa has cemented a top position in the wrestling industry now. In a short span of time, the Enforcer has managed to be in the good books of WWE and is seen as a top heel star in the industry. However, apart from being a Bloodline member, Sikoa needs big rivalries for himself to establish his position.

Though Brock Lesnar is not allowed to face Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship now, a match against Sikoa might control his anger. If a match against both men is booked for the Grandest Stage of them All, a main event spot might be added to sweeten things. The battle between both giant men could unfold carnage on the Grandest Stage of them All.

9 Sami Zayn vs Kevin Owens

Former Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens have had some fierce rivalries with each other in the past. Though Zayn and Owens seem to be a massive tag team currently, both stars are expected to turn into singles stars very soon.

With the Road to WrestleMania approaching, a mega-match between both stars may take place at the Grandest Stage of them All. Having immense history, a match between both men can easily be added to the main event of WrestleMania XL.

8 Seth Rollins vs Cody Rhodes

The Visionary and the American Nightmare had a fantastic rivalry last year. Though Cody Rhodes was written off TV due to an injury, the rivalry between both men seemed unfinished. Rollins and Rhodes came face to face recently on Raw which sparkled a possible feud between both men.However, it seems like WWE hasn't planned the rivalry yet.

With WrestleMania XL approaching, WWE could plan big things for the show. Rhodes and Rollins could main event Night 1 of the Grandest Stage of them All to determine the biggest face on the red brand. This could also be followed by the winner challenging the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns in the main event of Night 2.

7 Seth Rollins vs Gunther

The longest reigning Intercontinental Champion of all-time, Gunther, is expected to win next year's Royal Rumble match. Winning the 30-Man battle would give him an opportunity to main event the Grandest Stage of them All. Though Gunther might be confident enough to face Roman Reigns, the Ring General might fit well in a rivalry with Seth Rollins.

Although Rollins entering WrestleMania as the World Heavyweight Champion is still uncertain, a match against Gunther for the title might be a massive plan. This could eventually lead into Rollins and Gunther main eventing the Showcase of Immortals in a battle for World title glory.

6 Bianca Belair vs Charlotte Flair

Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair are two of the biggest stars on the blue brand currently. However, both women are yet to face each other in singles competition. The EST of WWE has defeated Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks, and Bayley in singles matches. A win against Charlotte Flair would give her a victory against the four Horsewomen of WWE.

A possible addition of the Women's Championship would be an icing in the cake to their mega rivalry. Making their feud big could eventually lead into the match becoming a possible main event of WrestleMania XL.

Ring name Bianca Belair Charlotte Flair Real name Bianca Crawford Ashley Fliehr Age 34 37 Debut 2016 2012 Titles won 3 17

5 Gunther vs Brock Lesnar

The Ring General, Gunther, has marked himself as one of the biggest stars in the industry with his historic Intercontinental Championship reign. However, one of the biggest matches of the 36-year-old's career would be against Brock Lesnar. Though WWE hasn't hinted at a rivalry between them yet, a battle between the two hard-hitters has been considered for months now.

If WWE plans a match between them in the future, a stage like WrestleMania should be used to feature the mega-battle. Not only that, but the two stars deserve to main event the Grandest Stage of them All. A match at WrestleMania XL could be a great addition to the card and could be the ticket for Gunther into the world title picture.

4 Roman Reigns vs Seth Rollins

Though the WWE Universe expects Roman Reigns to face Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL, a match with the current World Heavyweight Champion, Seth Rollins, would also be a massive storyline. With the history lying between both men, Rollins vs Reigns deserves a stage like WrestleMania.

Not only that, regardless of the record-breaking title reign of Roman Reigns, a match between both men would be a great choice to add in the main event of WrestleMania. Though millions around the world argue to define the better one among them, the match would be a great option to end the debate.

3 Jimmy Uso vs Jey Uso

One of the biggest betrayals in wrestling history came at SummerSlam 2023 when Jimmy Uso attacked Jey Uso to cost him the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. However, before both men could battle out, Jey Uso was moved to Monday Night Raw. However, rumors suggest that a battle between both men has just been pushed for a bigger stage.

Talking about bigger stages, WrestleMania tops all of them. A brother vs brother match at the Grandest Stage of them All would be a massive addition to the card. Jey and Jimmy main evented WrestleMania 39 in an unsuccessful Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship defense against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. Being former WrestleMania main eventers, Jimmy vs Jey could be added as the main event of WrestleMania XL as well.

2 Rhea Ripley vs Becky Lynch

The Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley has changed the landscape of the women's division with her dominant title reign. However, the Eradicator of the Judgment Day is yet to face one of the biggest threats of her championship run, Becky Lynch. The Man defeated Tiffany Stratton to win the NXT Women's Championship recently.

However, her reign is expected to be short. While Lynch was a Raw star, her NXT Women's Championship win was a way to push her big rivalry with Rhea Ripley to a stage like WrestleMania. Being one of the most anticipated matches of the women's division, Ripley vs Lynch deserves to be the main event of WrestleMania.

Ring name Rhea Ripley Becky Lynch Real name Demi Bennett Rebecca Quin Age 26 36 Debut 2013 2002 Titles won 5 8

1 Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes

For months, it has been rumored that Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes will battle for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship once again at WrestleMania XL. With the Tribal Chief's historic World Championship reign, it doesn't seem like Reigns will lose the main event spot at WrestleMania XL.

If a match with the American Nightmare is planned for the Grandest Stage of them All, the main event spotlight would be the best. This would also provide WWE, a massive way to finish Rhodes' story and possibly take the title off Reigns.