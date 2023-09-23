2023 has been a roller coaster ride for WWE. With a major ownership change within the company, the year has been one of the wildest and busiest years of the wrestling giant. Still, the company has managed to deliver some of the best matches and storylines that have been seen in decades.

With numerous record-breaking premium live events in the year, 2023 is expected to be a blockbuster year. However, with a few months left in the year, WWE must make wise choices to keep things interesting. With the Road to WrestleMania approaching, the Triple H-led company must keep some interesting matches and storylines in their bag.

In addition to that, some massive matches might be planned for this year to end things on a high note. With all set, let's take a look at some batches WWE should book before 2023 ends and some that must be booked in 2024.

10 Should: Finn Balor and Damian Priest vs Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa

The Judgment Day is replacing the Bloodline as the biggest faction in the wrestling industry currently. However, defining superiority without a battle isn't viable. With both factions crumbling very soon, a match is expected to take place this year itself. This would allow WWE to begin some betrayal rivalries between both factions ahead of the Road to WrestleMania.

9 Shouldn't: Jimmy Uso vs Jey Uso

Jimmy Uso betrayed Jey Uso in one of the most shocking moments in history at SummerSlam 2023. However, before both men could meet each other in a singles match, Main Event Jey Uso was moved to the red brand. A brother vs brother match between Jimmy and Jey is expected to take place at a mega event.

The battle between the twins shouldn't happen this year. If WWE plans to run it down this year itself, it might ruin Jey Uso moving to Raw and also the essence of the possible blockbuster feud between both brothers.

8 Should: John Cena vs Grayson Waller

A rivalry between John Cena and Grayson Waller was hinted at Money in the Bank 2023. Though both men have confronted each other face to face and on Twitter as well, a feud has not been seen. However, a match between both men is surely in plans. With John Cena's busy Hollywood schedule, it is unknown when the franchise player would be allowed time. Rather than waiting, featuring the battle during Cena's current stint would be the best plan.

7 Shouldn't: Bianca Belair vs Charlotte Flair

The EST of WWE, Bianca Belair had defeated three out of the four Horsewomen in singles matches during her main roster stint. After taking down Sasha Banks, Bayley, and Becky Lynch, Belair is left to defeat Charlotte Flair to earn a massive position in the roster.

Though Belair defeated Flair in a triple threat match at SummerSlam 2023, a singles match between both women is still unseen. While a storyline between both women has been hinted at, it seems like WWE has pushed the plans. Being two of the biggest stars on the roster, a massive rivalry could be planned between them. However, the match shouldn't take place this year. Rather, Royal Rumble or WrestleMania could be a much better platform to run it down.

Ring Name Charlotte Flair Bianca Belair Real Name Ashley Fliehr Bianca Crawford Date of Birth April 5, 1986 (37) April 9, 1989 (34) Debut July 17, 2012 September 29, 2016 Trained By Lodi, Sara Del Rey & Ric Flair Sara Del Rey & WWE Performance Center Titles Won 6x Raw Championship, 7x SmackDown Women's Championship, 2x NXT Championship, 1x Divas Championship, 1x Women's Tag Team Championship & 2020 Royal Rumble match winner 2x SmackDown Championship, 1x Raw Women's Championship & 2021 Royal Rumble match winner

6 Should: Imperium vs Judgment Day

While the Judgment Day might explode very soon, it seems like the faction will have a couple of months before the huge breakup. On the other hand, the longest reigning Intercontinental Champion, Gunther's reign seems to end very soon. Both Imperium and the Judgment Day haven't come face to face yet.

However, once a storyline between both the factions is developed, a blockbuster match can be expected. While it isn't confirmed, the Judgment Day might not be together next year. If the end of the Judgment Day is near and a match between both factions is planned, it must be by the end of this year itself.

5 Shouldn't: Jimmy Uso vs Solo Sikoa

While Jey Uso has moved to Monday Night Raw, Jimmy Uso has kept himself involved with the Bloodline. Though Roman Reigns has not been on TV since Smackdown after Summerslam 2023, Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso have been seen together.

While Jimmy Uso is trying to be in the Bloodline’s good books, Solo Sikoa was ready to hit the trigger on his brother on Smackdown recently. A match between both men could be in plans for sometime in the future. However, the brother vs brother match shouldn’t take place this year. Rather Royal Rumble could be a better stage to continue the Bloodline story and add Jey Uso to the mix as well.

4 Should: Cody Rhodes v Drew McIntyre

While the Scottish Warrior and American Nightmare are on the same page right now, a betrayal might be in plans. Drew McIntyre is rumored to turn heel very soon. Being one of the top stars in WWE, McIntyre deserves a big spot at the Grandest Stage of them All. However, a match with Cody Rhodes at the big stage might not be a great idea, given that he'll probably be pegged for bigger things.

Rather, turning heel in the next few weeks itself would be a massive spot. In addition to that, having a huge match against Rhodes this year itself would add a lot of attraction to the Scottish Warrior's new character ahead of the Road to WrestleMania, and give Cody something to do.

Ring Name Cody Rhodes Drew McIntyre Real Name Cody Runnels Andrew Galloway Date of Birth June 30, 1985 (38) June 6, 1985 (38) Debut June 16, 2006 2001 Trained By Al Snow, Danny Davis, Dusty Rhodes, Randy Orton, Ricky Morton & Shawn Spears Spinner McKenzie, Justin Richards, Mark Sloan & James Tighe Titles Won 2x Intercontinental Championship, 3x WWE Tag Team Championship, 3x World Tag Team Championship & 2023 Royal Rumble match winner 2x WWE Championship, 1x NXT Championship, 1x Intercontinental Championship, 2x Raw Tag Team Championship & 2020 Royal Rumble match winner

3 Shouldn’t: Damian Priest vs Finn Balor

Image Credits: GMS

The Judgment Day has dominated the wrestling industry lately. However, cracks have been seen among the faction and a betrayal might be in plans very soon. With the work they have done through Raw, Smackdown, and NXT, a betrayal between them deserves a big stage.

Damian Priest vs Finn Balor is one of the biggest matches that would happen once the Judgment Day is broken up. However, being two of the biggest stars in the company currently, both men battling on a stage like Royal Rumble rather than Fastlane or Survivor Series would be a better plan.

2 Should: Bobby Lashley and Street Profits vs Judgment Day

Image Credits: GMS

The newly formed trio of Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits has already taken the spotlight. With millions around the world calling them Hurt Business 2.0, the faction is expected to do wonders on the blue brand. The trio met the Judgment Day recently on SmackDown and a rivalry between both factions is highly anticipated.

Though the match can be saved for a big event, next year is expected to begin with an explosion among the Judgment Day. To witness a mega match between both factions, this year might be the last opportunity. A match at an event like Survivor Series could be a massive opportunity to entertain the WWE Universe and cater to the Raw vs SmackDown theme.

1 Shouldn’t: Seth Rollins vs Roman Reigns

While Seth Rollins vs Roman Reigns is one of the most anticipated matches of the year, 2023 shouldn’t feature one. The Visionary being a World Heavyweight Champion and Roman Reigns being the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Survivor Series may feature a battle between both men.

Though it isn’t clear if this year’s Survivor Series will feature a WarGames match, if the classic brand vs brand battle is chosen, Rollins vs Reigns could be featured. However, given that a match between both men deserves a stage like WrestleMania, the battle between the Shield Brothers shouldn’t happen this year.