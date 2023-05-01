Hasbulla Magomedov turned down an offer from WWE to be at WrestleMania 39, he has claimed.

The social media megastar, who has amassed over 8.5 million followers on Instagram, was contacted by WWE about appearing at the biggest show of the year.

However, he turned down WWE's offer, as he was tied up with pre-existing commitments.

What did WWE offer Hasbulla Magomedov?

Hasbulla has taken social media by storm over the last few years, and with WrestleMania the biggest show of the year, WWE wanted to capitalise on that momentum.

The New York Times is reporting that WWE higher-ups contacted Hasbulla's team to ask if he'd like to be at WrestleMania 39, alongside the likes of Snoop Dogg and KSI.

Unfortunately, Hasbulla had to turn down WWE's request, as he'd already made plans to travel to Saudi Arabia for Ramadan, but it seems like WWE really did want to work with him.

There had been rumours that WWE was interested in working out a deal with Hasbulla, and it seems like that nearly came to fruition at WrestleMania, the biggest event of the wrestling calendar.

At the time of writing, there's no word on what WWE would have had Hasbulla do, whether it would have ended up being something physical, or just for a cameo on-screen spot.

What happened at WrestleMania 39?

WrestleMania 39, in the eyes of many fans, really was a show of two halves.

The first night was widely received as one of the best WrestleMania events of all-time, headlined by an incredible match between The Usos and Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens.

That night also featured a fantastic match between Logan Paul and Seth Rollins, with the former WWE Champion besting the social media megastar, with KSI also turning up and getting physical.

The second night, on the other hand, was a lot more negatively received by fans, and a lot of that had to do with the finish to Roman Reigns' match with Cody Rhodes.

The feeling among many fans was that Cody was going to win, finally ending Roman's near-three-year title reign but that didn't end up happening, with Triple H instead having The Tribal Chief retain.

It seems like there was a reason for that though, with it now emerging that WWE is considering having Roman Reigns as Champion well into 2024, which you can read more about by clicking here.

