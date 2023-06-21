Logan Paul is the talk of the wrestling world once again as the social media superstar made a surprise return to the WWE this past week on Raw.

During his return, Logan announced that he will be competing in the men's Money in the Bank ladder match in London on July 1st.

While Paul's WWE run thus far has been very well received, he recently revealed that he is not on speaking terms with WWE legend Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, despite previously collaborating on projects several years ago.

The history of The Rock and Logan Paul

Paul revealed that Johnson "cut all ties" with the influencer-turned-wrestler due to questionable content that Paul had put out early on in his YouTube career that "The People's Champ", like many, found tasteless and offensive.

Logan Paul has called The Rock his hero, and was beyond excited when the iconic superstar agreed to collaborate with him on now-deleted YouTube projects way back when Paul was first finding his first batch of viral success on YouTube in 2016.

The two became firm friends and kept in touch after their collaborations with plans to work together again in the future, but that never happened due to one particular, highly controversial video that Logan Paul posted in December 2017.

Image credits: Logan Paul YouTube

The video, filmed in a Vlog format, saw Logan Paul and a group of friends travel to Aokigahara Forest in Japan, which is infamously known as "the suicide forest" due to its dark reputation as being one of the most-used suicide locations in the world.

The controversy arose from the now-deleted video which was titled "We found a dead body in the Japanese suicide forest..." and Paul was universally slammed for insensitivity as he showed a suicide victim on camera.

This incident caught the attention of The Rock's management team, who contacted Paul and instructed him to delete any history of working with the Hollywood star from his channel, to which Paul apologetically obliged, although some footage still remains on the channel, albeit with no reference to the legend at all.

Logan Paul describes "the saddest moment of his life"

Logan Paul has gone on the record to apologize for the incident on a number of occasions, and he described the incident to True Geordie as "a grotesque error". He described losing contact with his idol as "the saddest moment of his life" as the two friends were in communication with each other on a regular basis, but Johnson, rather than reaching out to Paul directly, chose to send word via his management team instead, thus terminating their friendship in the process.

"I just wish I'd gotten like a call or a text or something because I thought we had a healthy relationship, an open line of communication. And I was so sad that my hero wanted nothing to do with me, and I was sad because I understood it, I really f***ed up. I was so disappointed in myself, and so I vowed to get better, I vowed to change, time passed, I start doing well... I just wanted to be able to build a relationship with Dwayne."

With Logan Paul now being a WWE superstar in his own right and all but guaranteed to be a feature at WrestleMania 40, and with The Rock also rumored to be appearing at the event in some capacity involving Roman Reigns, it remains to be seen if the two will be able to reconcile and put their differences behind them in the future.

