Though LA Knight is set to participate in the Money in the Bank ladder match, his recent bookings haven’t been very strong.

A WWE Hall of Famer has now advised Knight not to renew his contract with the wrestling giant if things don’t go his way.

Will LA Knight renew his WWE contract?

LA Knight is one of the most popular stars in WWE currently. His time in NXT was fabulous and his current stint on Smackdown has been exciting.

However, during this exciting stint, LA Knight has not been booked very strong yet. While WWE reportedly has some big plans for the Smackdown star, the creative team hasn’t given him a lot of solid storylines.

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry appeared on Busted Open Radio recently and commented on the Smackdown star’s recent run. The 52-year-old suggested that if LA Knight, who has been described as a 'megastar' is not given a lot of great plans ahead of SummeSslam, he shouldn’t renew his WWE contract once it expires.

“It sucks, man, that there have been times, and Bully can attest to that, that somebody gets over naturally and organically, and then they say, ‘Well, he’s already getting over, let’s do something with somebody else….And if they say no, then you know what the deal is. When your contract comes up, don’t try to renew.'

Will LA Knight win the Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match this year?

LA Knight is set to participate in the Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match this year. On WWE’s return to the United Kingdom this year, Knight will be accompanied by Santos Escobar, Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura, Damian Priest, and Butch in the unforgiving ladder match. There have been a lot of rumours claiming that LA Knight will win the Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match this year. This could be the beginning of a huge push from WWE and may settle all the storyline related issues as well.

On the other hand, there are rumours floating around the internet claiming that Knight is set to win the ladder match, as per an update from Ringside News, things won’t go that way. LA Knight is the current favourite to win the ladder match this year. However, if WWE plans something else, Damian Priest might be the top contender to win the career-changing battle. Money in the Bank is set to be hosted in the O2 Arena in London, England.