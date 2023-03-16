LA Knight has denied ever dating fellow WWE star Becky Lynch.

This week, photos of Lynch and Knight emerged online, leading to speculation that the pair had dated.

However, taking to Twitter, Knight says he was never romantically involved with Lynch, who is now married to Seth Rollins.

As noted, on social media this week, photos of LA Knight during his first stint in WWE emerged online, with the former NXT star posing alongside Lynch.

After seeing the photos, which you can check out for yourself in the embedded tweet below, fans speculated that Knight and Becky had actually dated several years ago.

Knight didn't want the rumours to go too far though, and took to Twitter to confirm that he and Lynch have never been anything more than friends, and have never dated, via WrestleTalk.

Because we didn’t. We were friends. You’re jumping to bullsh*t conclusions. Let me squash that before you guys take this anywhere.

Becky is now married to Rollins, as noted, with the pair welcoming their first child, a daughter named Roux, in December 2021.

The pair worked in NXT at the same time before going onto become the "megastars" that they've both been described as today.

What are LA Knight & Becky Lynch doing at WrestleMania?

Becky has a match confirmed for WrestleMania 39 next month, with 'The Man' set to team with Trish Stratus and fellow WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Lita.

The trio will stand across the ring from Bayley, Dakota Kai and IYO SKY, collectively known as Damage CTRL, for a huge six-woman tag team match.

The match is likely to five away Triple H's plans for Becky at SummerSlam 2023, with it being revealed last week that 'The Game' has a huge match scheduled for her, which you can read more about by clicking here.

Knight, on the other hand, has no match announced for WrestleMania at the time of writing, but Fightful is reporting that a huge spot has been pitched for him with Stone Cold Steve Austin.

You can also find out more about Stone Cold's status for WrestleMania, and how Knight might be involved, by clicking right here.

