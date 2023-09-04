Highlights LA Knight is one of WWE's biggest stars, despite only arriving in the company in 2021, where he was signed to NXT

In a new interview, Knight has revealed that turned down a WWE offer in 2016 because it would have seen him earn less than what he was making in IMPACT and on the indies

Knight's decision seems to have paid off, as he eventually made his way to NXT and is now one of the most popular stars in WWE, potentially heading into a feud with John Cena.

The white-hot LA Knight has been taking the WWE by storm in 2023. The 40-year-old "megastar" looks poised to become a top star in the WWE after a year that has seen him become one of the most popular acts on the entire roster.

Currently fresh from a massive victory over The Miz at the Payback Premium Live Event on September 2, Knight looks set to ride a new wave of momentum as he potentially heads into a feud with WWE legend John Cena.

However, things almost went a completely different way for Knight, as he has revealed in a brand-new interview that he actually had an offer from the WWE in 2016, but ultimately turned it down and chose to remain on the independent circuit.

Why did LA Knight turn down WWE's offer?

In 2015, LA Knight, then going by the name of Eli Drake, was a very big fish in a small pond. Knight was signed to IMPACT Wrestling and very quickly began turning heads.

Given a microphone and a degree of creative freedom, Knight, as Eli Drake, became one of IMPACT's biggest stars when he evolved his character into the first iteration of the one the WWE Universe knows and loves today.

However, it wasn't all sunshine and roses in his career. Knight revealed in an interview with "Interstate 70 Sports Media" that his time wrestling as Drake was the first time in his career that he was making any real money from professional wrestling.

Knight is actually a 20-year veteran of the indies, having made his debut way back in 2003, but was also working several jobs to pay his way in life while trying to make it as a pro wrestler. It wasn't until his time began as Eli Drake in 2014 that he began to make a living from what he loves most, professional wrestling.

Image credits: WWE

During the aforementioned interview, Knight revealed that while he was taking the independent circuit and IMPACT by storm, he received an offer in 2016 to make the jump back to WWE, having previously been with the company as a developmental talent.

However, the offer from WWE was significantly less than what he was making from his work in IMPACT and the independent scene, and as this was the first time in his career he was earning a decent paycheck, he ultimately decided to stay put.

Once I hit 30, things really started to pick up for me. That's when I finally started getting paid to be a wrestler. I went to NXT for the first time [in 2013], I was in Impact [from 2015 to 2019], then NWA [2019 to 2021] and I was getting paid pretty well in all those places. Things were working, but I needed to get bigger, I still needed to get on a larger level. Then I had the opportunity to come back to the WWE in 2016, but the pay would have been a cut from what I was making, and I had never made the kind of money that Impact was paying me at the time, so I was like, well at least let me make this for a couple more years when I will entertain the idea.

The decision wasn't easy for Knight, but it seems to be the right one, as after years of working hard on the indies, he earned a move to NXT in 2021, and hasn't looked back since.READ MORE: Every WWE release since 2020 - Where are they now?

What are WWE's plans for LA Knight?

LA Knight's days of toiling on the independent circuit are long over, and he is currently one of the most popular stars in all of WWE, so much so that a main event push looks right around the corner for the charismatic wrestler.

At the WWE Payback Premium Live Event, which took place on Saturday evening, LA Knight scored an emphatic victory over The Miz with John Cena serving as the special guest referee.

Following the event, Knight was interviewed by Kayla Braxton on "The Bump", where he appeared to tease a potential feud with Cena himself, something that'd be a huge step in the career of the 40-year-old.

With Cena sticking around over on WWE SmackDown for a little while longer, and potentially appearing at Fastlane next month, it looks like an LA Knight Vs. John Cena feud could be in the works.

Be sure to stay connected to GIVEMESPORT to stay in the loop with all the latest breaking pro wrestling news stories as they reach us.

