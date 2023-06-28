LA Knight has revealed that he thought he was ‘unofficially fired’ by WWE last year.

Knight is one of the generation’s most charismatic superstars. Arriving in NXT in 2021, fans immediately took to the man formerly known as Eli Drake, welcoming him to WWE.

His run during the black and gold era of NXT was successful to say the least, with the star even bringing back the Million Dollar Championship as Ted DiBiase got involved during Knight’s feud with Cameron Grimes. However, things were a little different when he emerged on the main roster.

Was LA Knight fired by WWE?

On the 20th of May edition of SmackDown, Knight with the gimmick of fashion promoter, as ‘Max Dupri’ became his character. Though, were quick to dismiss this, unsatisfied with the use of the former NXT star. Luckily, once Triple H had taken over creative, LA Knight returned to our screens.

While speaking with Chris Van Vliet, Knigbt revealed that he felt as if he was basically fired this time last year, in the midst of confusion around his role.

“Well let me just go ahead and say this, I’m pretty sure I was fired and it just hadn’t officially happened yet. But without getting into too many details, some things happened, I don’t remember what it was, but some things happened and I had gotten a FaceTime, ‘Hey, we wanna keep you around, we wanna do this, that, whatever’, somehow I had been saved from being thrown off the cliff, at least this is my interpretation of it. Maybe I’m incorrect, I don’t know.”

Image Credits: WWE

Latest news on LA Knight

To discuss his current persona and why it may be so popular, Knight stated that ‘The Megastar’ gimmick is much more comfortable for him, where the Max Dupri character didn’t feel natural.

“Eventually, things just kind of worked out and I think maybe again, maybe some of the testament of why things are working the way they are and why people are reacting the way are is because one of these [characters] is not me and I didn’t know who it was and one of these was very much me and I didn’t have to think about LA Knight. I don’t have to dig in and [ask myself] who is this, who am I, what am I doing… I just go in and do it, it’s just me heightened. To me, my personality on TV, it’s an amalgamation of me at a party and me in an argument. When you stick those two together, you got LA Knight.”

Things have certainly turned around for Knight under Triple H, as many consider him the favourite to walk out of the O2 Arena this Saturday with the Money in the Bank briefcase. Though, whether that happens or not remains to be seen, particularly after the addition of Logan Paul.