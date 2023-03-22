Rey Mysterio discussed retiring from WWE with Triple H at WrestleMania 39, GiveMeSport has learned.

Mysterio will be going into the Hall of Fame over WrestleMania weekend, an honour usually not given to active wrestlers.

As such, WrestleVotes has told GiveMeSport that Rey's induction was nearly coupled with a full-on retirement at WrestleMania 39.

Will Rey Mysterio retire from WWE at WrestleMania 39?

As noted, Rey is going into the WWE Hall of Fame next weekend, likely as the headline act for this year's class.

Mysterio is also slated to be in action at WrestleMania 39, going one-on-one with his son Dominik Mysterio for the first time ever.

Interestingly enough, WrestleVotes has told GiveMeSport in an exclusive interview that Rey's match with Dominik was discussed as potentially being Mysterio's last at one stage...

At one point, it was discussed that Rey Mysterio was going to retire at WrestleMania. But I don't think next weekend is his last match, regardless of the Hall of Fame.

However, that doesn't seem to be happening with Rey's retirement not being brought up as part of his storyline with Dominik on TV.

Read More: WWE: Roman Reigns' 'significant' post-WrestleMania 39 plans leaked

So, why isn't Rey retiring at WrestleMania 39?

Well, speaking about Rey won't be finishing his career at WrestleMania, WrestleVotes said that he felt "reinvigorated" by his current storyline with his son, which could have pushed back his retirement by another year.

This storyline kind of reinvigorated him a little bit. So I don't know if he agreed to do another full year, let's say and retire at 40. I don't know if he's going to drag this out with Dom until they feel like it's complete.

Latest news on Rey Mysterio

Rey isn't going into the WWE Hall of Fame alone though, and will be joined by the already-announced Andy Kaufman and Great Muta.

Two more entrants are also set to be announced, with one being Stacy Keibler, as first reported last week by Fightful Select.

The final entrant is rumoured to be someone that "everybody loved" within WWE, and therefore be Lillian Garcia, who GiveMeSport exclusively reported last month was in line for an induction, which you can read more about by clicking here.

It's also worth noting that Rey's match with Dominik at WrestleMania 39 hasn't been officially confirmed by WWE yet, but is expected to be formally added to the card later this week on SmackDown.

You can find all of the latest WWE news and rumours right here.

You can watch WWE Raw and SmackDown live in the UK on BT Sport and in the US on the USA Network and FOX respectively.