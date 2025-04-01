Summary Mick Foley sustained injuries in a car crash, updating fans via Instagram.

The WWE has platformed countless icons throughout its esteemed history as professional wrestlings standard-bearer. Embarking on numerous eras since their inception in the 1950s, each moment in time is remembered by a few familiar faces. From 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and the Attitude Era to Cody Rhodes and the current Records Era, it is these household names that motivate people to tune in on a weekly basis.

One name that has the WWE Universe sitting up when mentioned is Mick Foley. A beloved icon, the King of Hardcore, has revealed he was in a car crash, sustaining numerous injuries.

Mick Foley is a deserving WWE Hall of Famer. Inducted in 2013, the mastermind behind the Three Faces of Foley put his body on the line each and every night for the fans' entertainment. Notably involved in the iconic Hell in a Cell match with The Undertaker, the injuries he sustained in the ring throughout his career leave him as one of wrestling's most dedicated performers. Now retired and trying to enjoy life, the Hall of Famer took to Instagram to update fans, revealing he had been involved in a car crash, with the photo provided leaving fans scared.

Mick Foley has been seen few and far between following his retirement in 2012. Embarking on a stint as WWE Raw's General Manager for a period of time, the hardcore icon spends most of his downtime away from the squared circle. Trying to enjoy a life that offers him a high level of living quality, following a brutal career in the ring, it appears Foley can't find that in retirement.

Taking to Instagram to update his fans, Foley posted a photo beside a wrecked car. Revealing in the caption he sustained numerous injuries, the WWE Universe will be glad to hear that the legend is still on his feet and managing.

Foley's CV of Injuries

This isn't his first rodeo