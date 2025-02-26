Summary WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley has tipped a boxing legend for a future in World Wrestling Entertainment.

Foley considers the ever-vocal Englishman to be 'made for our world'.

This box already has one WWE match under his belt, having locked horns with Braun Strowman back in 2019.

Crossovers with different sports have long been an effective tool utilised by the WWE to expand their brand globally. From American Football to Gymnastics and more, a whole host of sportspeople have enjoyed success in the wrestling scene over the years.

And WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley sees such a future as being in store for one of boxing's all-time greats. Speaking during a recent interview with CasinoBeats, 'The Hardcore Legend' was asked:

“Now that Tyson Fury is retired from boxing, do you think another WWE run could be on the cards?”

And Foley did not hesitate in backing Fury for as much, revealing his opinion that the 36-year-old's boxing background and passion for wrestling make him a perfect fit. Foley's response, in full, is showcased below:

Tyson Fury's made for our world. He really enjoys it and he’s another guy who respects it. I met him and he was a big wrestling fan and he didn’t just bring a lot of fun to it, but he brought a lot of talent. I mean a guy that size, just the way he was moving away and dodging punches, kind of like Muhammad Ali with the quickness and the head movements were unbelievable.

Tyson Fury's WWE past

Fans of the WWE who are eager to understand exactly what kind of profile Tyson Fury would bring to the industry need only look back to October 2019. This comes after the Englishman partook in his sole match with the company to date. At the Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia, Fury was pitted against the might of Braun Strowman. The two behemoths had built a feud over the weeks prior across Raw and SmackDown, culminating in an official match at the Crown Jewel PPV.

Unfortunately, the clash proved to be something of a lacklustre one. Whilst Fury gave a decent account of himself in the ring, fans were left disappointed with the inevitably slow pace and timing. Fury ultimately emerged the victor, courtesy of a fittingly underwhelming count-out. The outcome was widely considered to have done more harm than good, in damaging the reputation of one of the WWE's most dominant stars.

Nevertheless, across the feud as a whole, Tyson Fury showcased the fact that he could well hold his own in the wrestling industry if afforded the right booking. Only time will tell if Foley's predicted return to the WWE for 'The Gypsy King' now comes to fruition.

Conor McGregor to WWE?

As part of his interview with CasinoBeats, Mick Foley also weighed in on the possibility of another of combat sports' biggest names linking up with the WWE. Conor McGregor is a name which has long been linked with the biggest organisation in wrestling. The Irishman is arguably the greatest trash talker in the history of MMA, a skill which would no doubt translate well to the WWE mic. Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler are just two of the UFC stars to have made a successful transition to wrestling over the years. And Foley considers McGregor to be another who could therefore shine in the industry, 'if he put his heart into it':

I mean, I’d have to see how big Conor is when he’s not cutting weight. I mean, you have to really love it and I don’t know what the incentive would be unless he wants the spotlight. I’m sure he would find a way to be really good at it. But let’s face it, what he did was take WWE and bring it to UFC. Like he even has the Vince McMahon walk. I mean even Muhammad Ali admits that he got his schtick, in fairness it wasn’t schtick, it was much more than that, from watching Gorgeous George. So a lot of people have borrowed from what we do and used it in their realm of sports or even politics. Conor would do very well if he put his heart into it.