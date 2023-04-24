Sasha Banks is angling to be seen in the 'same light' as WWE legends The Rock & John Cena, she has revealed.

Banks, now going by Mercedes Mone, has revealed that she thinks she can be as big of a star as Rock and John Cena, and wants to be recognised as such.

That's a high bar for the former WWE Superstar to hit, with Rock and Cena being two of the biggest stars wrestling has ever produced.

What has Sasha Banks said about John Cena?

Banks walked out of an episode of Raw in May 2022, unhappy with her booking as one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

She then left WWE several months later, despite it seeming like a return was on the horizon once Triple H took over as Chief Content Officer.

Banks and WWE held talks over a comeback, but couldn't come to terms on a financial deal to bring her back, and it seems like we now know why.

Sasha clearly sees herself as a top star, and she's shown that once again by telling Sports Illustrated that she wants to be as big as John Cena and The Rock.

I’m not the greatest women’s wrestler, I am the greatest wrestler. When you think of John Cena, The Rock or Kenny Omega, I won’t stop until people are thinking of Mercedes Moné in that same light.

It's a high bar to hit, not just because of what Rock and Cena did while working for WWE, but because both have gone on to become full-time Hollywood megastars.

Banks, who is viewed by many as a 'million dollar' star, is on her way to transitioning into acting too, starring in The Mandalorian while still working for WWE, which is no small feat.

Read More: WWE: 4x Champion was paid 'crazy money' for each Saudi Arabia match

Is Sasha Banks returning to WWE?

As noted, Banks has not wrestled or appeared on WWE TV since May 2022, and while a return did look likely at points last year, she's now gone on to move to Japan and work for NJPW and STARDOM.

Banks, or now Moné, did just drop the IWGP Women's Championship over the weekend though, so some have speculated that she could be returning to US wrestling, either with WWE, or even AEW.

If Banks doesn't come back though, WWE may have found itself replacement, with 'the next Sasha Banks' being pencilled in for a big push by Triple H, which you can read more about by clicking here.

GIVEMESPORT will, of course, keep you updated with all the latest news surrounding Banks/Moné, her future within wrestling, and whether a return to WWE is on the horizon.

You can find all of the latest WWE news and rumours right here.

You can watch WWE Raw and SmackDown live in the UK on BT Sport and in the US on the USA Network and FOX respectively.