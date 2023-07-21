Roman Reigns has undoubtedly reached the pinnacle of the wrestling industry and is one of the greatest stars in the history of WWE.

His face as well as heel characters have worked brilliantly. However, it was believed that Reigns should've turned heel before 2020.

However, WWE legend has now claimed that 2020 was the perfect time to turn his character.

Roman Reigns' heel turn in 2020 changed the landscape of his wrestling career. While 2019 seemed to be dull for his face character, the character change was portrayed brilliantly and the Tribal Chief has done a commendable job in building the character strong.

However, while his face character was outstanding during Reigns' prime, the WWE Universe always wanted to see him as a villain. Legends, fans around the world, and also the management considered that his heel turn should've happened pretty earlier.

Image Credits: WWE

On a recent episode of the 'Oh…You Didn't Know', Road Dogg spoke about Reigns' heel character. He stated that WWE didn't make a mistake in not turning the Undisputed Universal Champion heel any earlier.

“No, I don’t think so. You gotta let stuff sit, you gotta let stuff simmer. I know that’s unpopular in today’s day and age, where I can get whatever I want, and I can get it right now. Sometimes you gotta sit on this, and see which way the wind blows. Boy, it blew in the right direction, because look [at] where we stand now, and where he stands now — as an individual and superstar," stated the Hall of Famer.

Will Roman Reigns defend his title at SummerSlam 2023?

Roman Reigns' title reign is yet to come to an end. With his successful title defenses, Reigns has defeated numerous superstars among the roster. However, things might not have been the same if he didn't have the Usos and Solo Sikoa by his side.

However, things seem a lot different now. After Jimmy Uso attacked Reigns at Night of Champions, the Tribal Chief seems to have a lot of problems. The Usos have defeated the team of Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa at Money in the Bank and Reigns' record of being unpinned for more than 3 years is now up in the air.

After the champion and Solo attacked Jimmy Uso on Friday Night SmackDown recently, the domination of the Tribal Chief seems to get back on track. However, after Jey Uso's strong words and an attack of both stars later the same night, trouble isn't over for Roman Reigns.

Image Credits: WWE

With SummerSlam approaching, things seem to be clear for Roman Reigns. After Jey Uso's recent attack, a match against Roman Reigns at the premium live event seems to be the current plan. If a championship match is made official between both men, things might not end well for either of the stars.

This would eventually end up being a complete circle of a rivalry and Jey Uso might be the one WWE chooses to take the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship off Roman Reigns.

SummerSlam is set to be hosted in Detroit, Michigan on August 5, 2023. Stay connected to GIVEMESPORT to get the latest updates on SummerSlam and Roman Reigns.