After the smashing success of Class At The Castle in 2022, WWE returns to the United Kingdom once more to offer its British fans a premium live event crafted around arguably the company's most prized creative stipulation, the Money In The Bank Ladder Match.

On Saturday, July 1st, 2023, WWE Money In The Bank is set to take place at The O2 Arena in London, England. Judging by the event's build, the show promises to deliver a classic set of matches. The show is scheduled to feature The Bloodline Civil War, with WWE's best-told story of modern times looking to add yet another layer of theatric stardust to its brimming pantheon of drama. There also is a potential nightmare waiting to befall The American Nightmare when he steps up against The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio. This card is clearly exciting even outside the stipulation matches.

And then come the two ladder matches with their usual dose of uncertainty and magic moments. The men's version, especially, with the combination of a supremely open field and performers who are eager volunteers of logic-defying, jaw-dropping, context-free highlight spots, is shaping up to be a joyride. Sprinkled within all this is the return of the five-star ring general to the land where he established himself as a big-time player. Gunther is looking to add another notch to his belt when he defends the Intercontinental Championship against "The Original Bro" Matt Riddle.

Thus, with exciting new paths to chart and stories to push, here are seven bold predictions for WWE Money In The Bank 2023.

7 WWE Women’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match

The WWE Women's Money In The Bank Ladder Match will feature six women, namely, Zelina Vega, Becky Lynch, Zoey Stark, Bayley, Iyo Sky, and Trish Stratus, and the only real wish from this match is that its winner holds on to the contract for a duration long enough to build a sustained story featuring the women's briefcase.

WWE seems to be sticking to a theme with this year's ladder matches as unlikely-to-win Bayley is the only participant across both, men's and women's, fields being a former winner. Thus, with the idea of creating a fresh star seeming to take center stage, WWE has a fantastic opportunity to push Iyo Sky.

Becky Lynch is supremely over, so there could be an inclination to crown her as the winner. Winning the MITB ladder match is the only achievement Becky hasn't accomplished, but that story could be better told at a later date. And with her rivals Trish and Zoey already in the match, these three eliminating each other from contention would be the right path to take.

Prediction: Iyo Sky wins WWE Women's Money In The Bank Ladder Match 2023.

6 Seth Rollins vs Finn Balor - WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match

Finn Balor shed his comic side to don a more serious character just in time to create enough believability that heading into a place close to the Prince's home, WWE could pull a major surprise. The precedence stares us in the face with Drew McIntyre's highly exciting match against Roman Reigns from Clash At The Castle.

Even with Roman Reigns approaching a milestone, WWE booked the match so tantalizingly that the UK crowd believed McIntyre may actually shock the home (region) crowd. And albeit, Rollins losing will not be as big a shock, there is only a tiny ounce of possibility that Balor walks out of London as the new World Heavyweight Champion. However, that little grain is enough to make this a highly anticipated contest.

With both wrestlers among the most talented in the world, expect a high-quality match full of near falls which Rollins eventually wins with a Curb Stomp.

Prediction: Seth Rollins pins Finn Balor to retain the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

5 Gunther vs Matt Riddle - WWE Intercontinental Championship Match

Gunther has already weakened Matt Riddle heading into Money In The Bank and that will help in comparatively protecting the challenger in defeat.

The evidence lies in plain sight that WWE looks at Gunther very favorably and with The Ring General on the cusp of achieving a record title reign, the only logical outcome is a strong and dominant performance from the current Intercontinental Champion.

While Gunther should and will retain his title, one could expect a few rallying rounds of offense from Riddle, similar to how WWE booked Mustafa Ali at Night Of Champions. And as Ali did in Jeddah, Riddle is likely to fall short.

There are some murmurs about an imminent Randy Orton return so WWE could explore a post-match angle that involves The Viper doing an RKO out of nowhere. One cannot lie, that would result in a very loud pop!

Prediction: Gunther pins Matt Riddle to retain the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

4 Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler vs Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez - Unified WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match

Triple H has done a lot of things right since assuming primary control over creative decisions in WWE. His booking of the women's division, however, has left much to be desired. And his treatment of the women's tag team division, especially, has been pretty lackluster.

There have been reports suggesting that Vince McMahon tinkered a fair bit with the show where Ronda and Shayna won the NXT Women's Tag Team Titles to unify the belts, but it cannot be ascertained whether this outcome was a consequence of his interference. Irrespective of the same, the haphazard nature of this division's booking affords WWE the space to pull a major surprise and crown the babyface team as new champions.

The potential pathway for WWE could be via interference from the former NXT tag champions and the UK-native team of Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre. This could subsequently create the opportunity for a triple-threat tag team bout at SummerSlam.

Prediction: Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez win via pinfall to become the new Unified WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

3 Cody Rhodes vs Dominik Mysterio

Cody Rhodes versus Dominik Mysterio is likely to play the part of an appetizer before the main course of this very segment. While Rhea Ripley is expected to cause a nuisance in the match itself, Cody should not find putting away Dominik Mysterio too much of a challenge.

The main story, however, is the one involving Brock Lesnar. And the show may feature The Beast interacting in some form with Cody. While a post-match angle looks to be the likely path, WWE could swerve everyone by having Lesnar attack Cody before the match to drive his adversity story further and potentially make him a bigger star heading out of London.

Irrespective of the timing of any possible Lesnar interference, Cody is almost certain to win this contest.

Prediction: Cody Rhodes defeats Dominik Mysterio via pinfall.

2 WWE Men's Money In The Bank Ladder Match

As already stated, this year's Money In The Bank ladder match for male wrestlers has a field as open as any, featuring no previous winners. This, however, should only be indicative of a fresh winner and nothing more. The performers in this match are certain to create a plethora of spectacular moments.

Royal Rumble spot-makers Logan Paul and Ricochet are both in the match, and Santos Escobar is joining them in their fancy for the sky. The field is beautifully diverse too with Nakamura's striking, hometown boy Butch's bone-shattering maneuvers, Damian Priest's strength, and LA Knight's charm.

There is an intriguing case for at least three of the participants winning, with two more having a genuine outside chance of capturing the briefcase. When Logan Paul signed a contract extension with WWE, there were rumors that he was promised a title shot. Priest, following his match against Bad Bunny, has shot up WWE's food chain and has shown signs of pulling away from The Judgment Day as a face. Finally, there is the growing organic popularity of LA Knight which is a story that must be told in the present.

And while Nakamura has an outside chance along with local boy Butch, WWE must go all the way with LA Knight. It is an organic story of a man who is not a spring chicken and a run at any top title will benefit him while selling merchandise to help WWE. Priest, meanwhile, will have a story with The Judgment Day to explore and Paul is a part-timer who can work as a heel against any face in the company, maybe even face a returning Randy Orton.

Prediction: LA Knight wins WWE Money In The Bank Ladder Match 2023.

1 Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa vs The Usos - The Bloodline Civil War Match

WWE's best modern-day story has reached yet another infliction point and with one more chapter of drama to unfold in this magical tale of generously-laden micro-stories. This bout will likely close the show.

WWE is likening this battle to the MCU's Captain America: Civil War movie and there is good reason to compare the two. As in the movie, the most dominant faction has been split in half and will try to settle their score in front of a watching world. And if the previous versions of this saga are anything to go by, another emotional roller coaster awaits everyone.

Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa will partner for the second consecutive premium live event and should meet the same consequence in London as they did at Jeddah. While it may seem like pushing the boundaries for WWE to hand Roman a second PLE loss in as many outings, that would be the best device to progress this story and transition into a bout between Roman and one, if not both, of The Usos.

Sikoa taking the pin is likely to make Reigns even more paranoid, driving seeds of dissension between the two while he sets on a singles journey against his cousins. The only deterrent to this eventuality is Triple H having yet another surprise in his kitty, something he has managed to pull out every time The Bloodline saga has seemed predictable.

Prediction: The Usos defeat Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa via pinfall.