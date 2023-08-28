Highlights Monday Night Raw has a variety of intense and engaging storylines, giving it an edge over Friday Night SmackDown.

SmackDown depends heavily on Roman Reigns and the Bloodline storyline, while Raw features a multitude of stars and allows for new main events every week.

The women's division on SmackDown feels dead compared to Raw, with few exciting storylines and a lack of star power. Raw's division has showcased dominant competitors and heated rivalries.

The WWE roster is stacked with some of the biggest stars in the wrestling industry currently. Considering the quality of entertainment produced on a regular basis by the Stamford-based promotion, it seems to be the perfect time to be a WWE fan. Since Triple H has been given creative responsibilities, surprises have not stopped. Though Hunter has had numerous exciting plans in mind, one of the biggest plans is to enhance NXT as the third major brand of WWE.

However, accomplishing it could take a lot of time. Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown are still the two biggest brands in WWE right now. The WWE Draft did shake a lot of things up for WWE, but things ended up being exciting and fascinating for the WWE Universe.

With a lot of changes that have happened, one of the biggest changes from last year was the WarGames concept getting introduced to the main roster, replacing the traditional Men's and Women’s Tag Team Elimination matches. This decision seemingly ended the yearly competition between Raw and SmackDown which was once considered to be a Survivor Series attraction. Though Raw vs. SmackDown might not happen this year as well, there is a lot of difference between both brands that's worth exploring. While Raw has the likes of Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes making fans happy all over the Universe, people around the world can’t stop talking about the likes of Roman Reigns and Charlotte Flair on SmackDown. With a neck-to-neck competition, the question is, which brand is better?

The ratings and viewership records of the past few weeks show that Friday Night SmackDown is the hottest brand in WWE currently. With a lot of social media engagement and the massive Bloodline story, the blue brand clearly has the upper hand. However, there are a lot of other factors that could come into the mix and turn things around. While the viewership records and fan reactions suggest that Friday Night SmackDown is the better brand, let’s take a look at some reasons why Monday Night Raw is better.

5 Lack of variety in storylines

Image Credits: WWE

Undoubtedly, the Bloodline story has dominated the wrestling world as one of the greatest storylines in the history of the industry. However, having only one massive storyline has made SmackDown seemingly dependent upon The Bloodline. It's the only major angle going on when it comes to SmackDown's main event scene, and it overshadows all other segments that WWE presents on the blue brand.

On the other hand, Monday Night Raw is filled with some of the most intense and engaging storylines in WWE. Though none of them have peaked the Bloodline story, having a variety of storylines engages the WWE Universe throughout the three-hour episode, giving the red brand an edge over the blue brand.

4 A lot of repeated appearances

Image Credits: WWE

Though the Bloodline story has peaked on SmackDown, the repeated appearances from all the members have been a major factor in why the other stars on the show have not got the TV time to engage in newer rivalries. Numerous episodes of SmackDown have featured the Bloodline story for about 30–40 minutes which makes it very hard for other stars to showcase their talent.

On the other hand, Monday Night Raw has majorly given an opportunity to a plethora of stars on the roster. In addition to that, LA Knight needs to venture over to the red brand to engage in a relevant storyline, showing the lack of focus that rising stars are given on SmackDown outside The Bloodline.

3 SmackDown depends a lot on Roman Reigns

Image Credits: WWE

Although Roman Reigns is one of the biggest stars in WWE right now, the blue brand doesn’t have a top star who could realistically replace The Tribal Chief. Monday Night Raw has the likes of Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, The Judgment Day, and Shinsuke Nakamura, which gives the brand the opportunity to switch and bring new main events every week.

On the other hand, SmackDown, having only Roman Reigns, has been running their main events with the Tribal Chief or the Bloodline story almost every single week. This gives the red brand a massive edge over SmackDown rotating things every week and giving fans something new every week. If a few better storylines and characters could be added to the mix, the ball could end up rolling on the blue brand’s side.

2 SmackDown women’s division feels dead

Image Credits: WWE

While Friday Night SmackDown has some of the biggest stars in their women’s division, there haven’t been a lot of exciting storylines for a long time now. Having the likes of Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, and Bayley, and still having the women’s division dead hasn’t been very entertaining for the WWE Universe.

Though the women’s division on Monday Night Raw hasn’t been exciting as well, things have been better than the blue brand. A bright spot of the blue brand's women's division includes a recent storyline between Charlotte Flair and Asuka followed by Iyo Sky’s Money in the Bank cash-in at SummerSlam. However, when it comes to storylines for women wrestlers, the blue brand doesn't come close to matching the heated rivalry between Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch. The red brand also features Rhea Ripley as the Women's World Champion, a much more dominant competitor than the WWE Women's Champion who resides on the blue brand.

1 Lack of Star Power

Image credits: WWE

Though SmackDown has one of the biggest stars in the wrestling industry in the form of Roman Reigns, when compared to Raw, the brand lacks the star power needed to add newer and fresher top-tier rivalries. With the likes of full-time stars like Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes on Raw, SmackDown hasn’t been able to keep up with the kind of talent and matches showcased on the red brand.

Roman Reigns is the biggest star on the blue brand currently. However, his appearances are not guaranteed every week, which gives Raw the upper hand. Edge was also one of the blue brand's top stars, but he seemingly rode off into the sunset following his match against Sheamus on the August 18, 2023, episode of SmackDown. That was Edge's last match of his most recent WWE contract, and he's yet to renew his contract with the company.

Also, with Jey Uso seemingly quitting WWE on SmackDown (per the Bloodline storyline), the blue brand is missing yet another top star. Building the likes of Grayson Waller and LA Knight to the top would be a massive boost for the brand. AJ Styles and Sheamus being pushed to the top could be a great way to enhance the star power of the brand.