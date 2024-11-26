Key Takeaways The New Day might break up at their 10th anniversary celebration next week.

WWE officially introduced the Women's Intercontinental Championship with a tournament starting next week.

Bayley could be the 5th member for WarGames after helping Bianca Belair and her team gain the advantage.

This week's (Nov. 25, 2024) Monday Night Raw saw a lot unfold with the announcement of new matches for WWE Survivor Series : WarGames this Saturday in Vancouver. Raw's go home show before war ensues this Saturday certainly advanced some storylines, both for the Premium Live Event and for next week's show.

In particular, we saw a very intriguing segment between Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods ahead of their 10th anniversary celebration next week on Raw. Likewise, general manager Adam Pearce officially introduced the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship. The tournament for that title will also begin next week. With one more televised to go before Survivor Series, here are five things we learned from WWE Raw this week.

1 The New Day Is About To Implode

They have an anniversary celebration next week

All good things must come to an end. Unfortunately for The New Day, that might just happen next week — during their 10th anniversary celebration no less. Still, the moment the WWE announced the momentous event, there was already major speculation about the emotional breakup happening on that day. But with how Monday night transpired for Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston, that might have just put the nail in the coffin for one of the most iconic tag teams in WWE history.

To recap, Woods and Kingston had a tag team match against The Alpha Academy. The New Day surprisingly lost in quick fashion after the two long-time partners had another quarrel to begin the match. Of course, this spilled over after the loss and what followed was arguably one of the most heated — and best — segments of the entire year.

The two "brothers" exchanged very personal words. Woods went into how Kingston fumbled his WWE title reign in six seconds to Brock Lesnar (yes, he was mentioned). But Kofi dropped perhaps the most hurtful line — one that had to cut deep into Xavier's heart.

"Do you know why you have never been a world champion like me and like [Big] E? It's because you have not been good enough." - Kofi Kingston

It still remains to be seen what will actually happen next Monday night on Raw, when the WWE celebrates The New Day's 10th anniversary. But one thing is for sure, the WWE Universe should gear up for one of the most emotional nights of the year.

2 WWE Makes Women's Intercontinental Championship Official

This has been a long time coming

Before Raw aired on Monday night, general manager Adam Pearce introduced the Women's Intercontinental Championship. The company made the announcement official during the broadcast. Pearce added that a tournament will begin on next week's episode of Raw following Survivor Series, though there is still no official word on when the inaugural champion will be crowned.

"For more than 40 years, the Intercontinental Championship has been a beacon of opportunity in WWE. It has been the symbol of excellence for the real workhorses of our sport... I feel the same way about the women's division of Monday Night Raw." - Adam Pearce

3 Bayley Could Be the 5th Member at the WarGames

She helped Bianca Belair gain the advantage for her team this Saturday

The team of Bianca Belair , Rhea Ripley , IYO SKY , and Naomi are still looking for a fifth member for WarGames after Jade Cargill was laid out of action this past week on SmackDown. They may have found their woman in Bayley , who proved she could be trusted after she helped Bianca Belair pick up the win over Nia Jax to give her team the advantage for their 5-on-5 showdown this Saturday.

In a segment prior to the match, Naomi vouched for Bayley to join their team. However, given Bianca and Iyo Sky's history with the San Diego, California native, they were hesitant about the idea. Nonetheless, given her actions on tonight's Raw, it seems like Bayley will round out the five for the babyfaces at WarGames.

4 Priest Stands Tall Over Gunther

Is this a sign of things to come at Survivor Series?

Five days before their clash for the World Heavyweight Championship, it was Damian Priest who stood tall over Gunther. The show opened with Gunther being interviewed. But before the Austrian could get a word in, Priest interrupted him and talked about how the seemingly invincible champion has lost his aura. Gunther had enough when Priest asked:

"What happens to 'The Ring General' when he loses to a guy from the street?" - Damian Priest to Gunther

That was the last straw for the World Heavyweight Champion. He slammed a microphone over Priest's head and made a relentless attack. Gunther then cleared the announce table, but this backfired on him. The Archer of Infamy recovered and pushed the reeling champion into the ring post. Priest then raised Gunther above his shoulders and put the champ through the announce desk with a massive Razor's Edge.

Priest took the championship that was once his and gave the Glendale crowd a preview of what could happen at Survivor Series. The challenger has had the champ's number for three straight weeks now. With Priest standing tall in what should be their last showdown before their title, will this be a sign of things to come this Saturday?

5 Intercontinental Championship Match Set for Survivor Series

Bron Breakker defends his title vs. Sheamus and Ludwig Kaiser

Bron Breakker and Ludwig Kaiser were engaged in a heated back and forth match before Sheamus interjected and attacked the latter to cause a disqualification. After the match, a fracas broke out between the three men. As all three were brawling, an incensed Adam Pearce came out. To put a stop to the chaos, the general manager made the match official: it will be Bron Breakker defending the WWE Intercontinental Championship against both Sheamus and Keiser this coming Saturday at Survivor Series WarGames.

While the WarGames matches may have the headlines, this triple threat has the potential to steal the show this weekend. Breakker is obviously a rising star, while Sheamus is no stranger to putting up banger after banger after banger. The superstar who could gain the most from this, however, is Kaiser, who is becoming an intriguing character on Raw.