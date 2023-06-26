WWE is returning to England next month, bringing with them their first major event to the country in over two decades, with Money in the Bank.

The show is set to be a historic one, becoming the first Money in the Bank 'premium live event' (PLE) to take place outside the United States and fans all over the UK are excited.

There are many questions that need answering, but we've got you covered.

Here is everything you need to know about WWE's Money in the Bank 2023...

When is WWE's Money in the Bank?

After over twenty years without a PLE in England, UK fans don't have much longer to wait, with Money in the Bank taking place on Saturday, June 1st, 2023.

What time will Money in the Bank start in the UK?

Unlike most WWE PLEs, Money in the Bank will start at a UK-friendly time of 07:30pm BST. The event will run to around 11:00pm BST, offering fans a much earlier finish than the typical 04:00am BST finishes they've grown accustomed to through events in the US.

What matches are on the Money in the Bank card?

As things stand, WWE has announced just two matches for the Money in the Bank card, the two titular ladder matches themselves. As the month progresses, and we get closer to the show, there will be more contests added to the card, though.

Triple H will want to put on an incredible show for UK fans to celebrate the company's first major event in England since 2003, so expect some incredible bouts to be added to the official match card in the coming weeks as the company prepares for the show.

Which WWE stars will be wrestling at Money in the Bank?

With the two Money in the Bank ladder matches the only confirmed bouts for the card so far, it remains to be seen which WWE superstars will be appearing on the show.

The men's ladder match has revealed all but two of its combatants, though, with Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura, Matt Riddle and LA Knight all sealing their spots, while Santos Escobar, Mustafa Ali, Baron Corbin and Butch are all set to compete for places this week.

On the contrary, the only woman officially in the women's ladder match so far is Zelina Vega, who beat Lacey Evans recently on Smackdown to book her place. The likes of Natalya, Zoey Stark, Becky Lynch, Bayley, Shotzi, Iyo Sky and "Michin" Mia Yia are all going to be competing in the coming weeks for a place in the prestigious contest.

Where is Money in the Bank taking place?

Money in the Bank is taking place at the O2 Arena in London, England.

Can I live stream Money in the Bank?

Fans unable to attend WWE's Money in the Bank show can live stream the event through a number of different services. Fans in the UK can access the show through the WWE Network, while viewers back in the States can watch the show through Peacock.

Where can I get tickets to Money in the Bank?

While fans clamoured to buy tickets to Money in the Bank immediately, with the event almost selling out the O2 Arena, there are still limited seats available on https://www.ticketmaster.co.uk/wwe-smackdown-and-money-in-the-bank-tickets/artist/807358.

WWE Schedule 2023: How to watch every ppv

Will Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes be at Money in the Bank?

As things stand, neither Roman Reigns nor Cody Rhodes have been announced for the show, and it remains to be seen whether either will. Rhodes' apparent arm injury at the hands of Brock Lesnar recently will likely rule him out of a match on the show, whereas Reigns' reduced schedule means he may not make the journey to England.

The likes of The Usos, Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins are all yet to be announced for the card, but it's almost certain that they'll be added in the coming weeks, so keep your eyes out for any future announcements as things begin to amp up in preparation for the show.