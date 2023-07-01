After a stunning Night of Champions 2023, WWE’s return to the United Kingdom for Money in the Bank 2023 was expected to be amazing. Heading into the premium live event, WWE engaged in some great storylines and matches to keep up with the excitement for MITB among the WWE Universe.

With an electric crowd in the O2 Arena, Money in the Bank seemed like a perfect execution of great plans. Supported by some fantastic matches, the premium live event left the WWE Universe in awe and things look very interesting heading into SummerSlam 2023.

The Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match kicked off the show and left the WWE Universe disheartened after Damian Priest clinched a huge career-altering victory. The World Heavyweight Championship match left the WWE Universe stunned by the incredible amount of action and chemistry between Seth Rollins and Finn Balor. In a shocking twist, Shayna Baszler attacked her tag team partner Ronda Rousey and cost their team the titles.

Cody Rhodes vs Dominik Mysterio went down as a fantastic match before John Cena shocked the world with a surprise appearance. Drew McIntyre also didn’t hold back to confront Gunther after his match against Matt Riddle. The action-packed Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match concluded with Iyo Sky holding the briefcase high above her head.

Among all other matches, the WWE Universe couldn’t contain their excitement witnessing the Bloodline Civil War which eventually proved to be a show-stealer. With some fantastic matches, Money in the Bank 2023 is officially in the books, and fireworks for SummerSlam are now awaited. However, before heading into The Biggest Party of the Summer, let’s take a look at the top matches of MITB 2023, ranked from worst to best.

7 Gunther (c) vs Matt Riddle (Intercontinental Championship match)

After his classic against Sheamus last year in the United Kingdom, Gunther was expected to create magic once again at Money in the Bank 2023. During his match against Matt Riddle, The Ring General proved to be no less. Successfully defending his Intercontinental Championship, Gunther proved to be fabulous and his rivalry against Riddle doesn’t seem to be over yet. Gunther earned a hard-fought victory, targeting Riddle's ankle and making him submit.

However, after the match, Drew McIntyre made a return and confronted The Ring General. With the O2 Arena chanting for him, McIntyre delivered a claymore to Gunther and held the Intercontinental Championship high, making a statement ahead of SummerSlam 2023.

6 Cody Rhodes vs Dominik Mysterio

Cody Rhodes vs Dominik Mysterio seemed to be a top singles match for Money in the Bank 2023. Being more of a two-on-one handicap match with Rhea Ripley by Dominik’s side, Cody had the odds stacked against him. However, it wasn’t very hard for The American Nightmare to defeat the young star. Though a Brock Lesnar appearance was expected throughout the match, The Beast didn’t show up. Cody finished off Dom Dom with a Cross Rhodes to the delight of the crowd inside The 02 Arena.

5 Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler (c) vs Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan (Women’s Tag Team Championships match)

Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler shocked the world after they defeated Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn to become the Undisputed Women’s Tag team Champions. However, things went wild when Raquel Rodriguez confronted the champions and brought a returning Liv Morgan to even the odds.

Battling for the championships they never lost, Rodriguez and Morgan lived up to fans' expectations. However, the spotlight was stolen during the premium live event when Shayna Baszler shockingly attacked Ronda Rousey and allowed Rodriguez and Morgan to win the tag team championships.

4 Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match

While the women’s Money in the Bank ladder match had some of the best action of the night, the individual rivalries made the battle predictable. After Iyo Sky brought the Women’s MITB briefcase down, the WWE Universe couldn’t contain their excitement in the O2 Arena in London. Although it had a great conclusion, the Women’s MITB ladder match was expected to be much better and enhance the division's ongoing storylines.

3 Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match

An all-stacked Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match kicked off WWE’s return to the United Kingdom. In a career-changing battle, Damian Priest reigned supreme and proved to be the ultimate winner of the ladder match. With a major win in the books, The Archer of Infamy got one of the greatest wins of his career and is expected to touch the soaring skies and stay on the top of the roster.

While Priest got the win, the other six men deserved some credit for the classic match they had. With high-flying and risk-taking moves, the Men's MITB ladder match was a fantastic way to kick off the premium live event in London.

2 Seth Rollins (c) vs Finn Balor (World Heavyweight Championship match)

After seven years of waiting, Finn Balor finally got his chance at redemption against Seth Rollins in a World Heavyweight Championship match. However, things didn’t quite go his way. After a hard-fought battle against The Visionary, the leader of The Judgment Day failed to become the World Heavyweight Champion.

However, the WWE Universe went crazy as the match kept advancing. With some huge moves and hard-hitting action, Balor vs Rollins turned out to be one of the best matches of the night. After a fantastic battle, fans expect Balor and Rollins to have a rematch at SummerSlam 2023. There's also a good chance that Damian Priest will in some way be involved with that bout as well.

1 Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa vs The Usos (Bloodline Civil War)

The best storyline heading into Money in the Bank 2023 was undoubtedly on point. The Bloodline Civil War really turned out to be a war between the cousins with all having a sense of anger and revenge for each other. In an unbelievable match, The Usos did the unthinkable when Jey pinned Roman Reigns to reign supreme in the United Kingdom.

While the fantastic action left fans talking about it even after the premium live event concluded, things don’t seem to end here between The Bloodline and The Usos. Being one of the hottest storylines in recent history, another tag team match is expected from the brothers at The Biggest Part of the Summer.