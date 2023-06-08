The WWE Money in the Bank premium live event has been a land of opportunities for young stars for a long time now. Being a career-changing event for numerous superstars, the two ladder matches featured at the event are among the much-awaited matches of the year.

For decades now, the Money in the Bank ladder match winner has gotten the opportunity to gain the spotlight and lift the gold high above their head. However, sometimes, the MITB cash-in has proved to be a big loss for the briefcase holder, particularly when it comes to being Mr. Money In The Bank.

Money in the Bank 2023 is set to take place in London, England, on July 1, 2023. This would be the company’s return to the United Kingdom after Clash at the Castle last year. The premium live event will feature the traditional Men and Women’s ladder matches where numerous superstars will get the opportunity to move into the world championship picture. Without further ado, here are four WWE Superstars who should win the Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match and five who shouldn’t.

9 Shouldn't win: Omos

Image Credits: WWE

Though there have been talks of a potential push for Omos after his classic against Seth Rollins at Backlash 2023, pushing him to the world title picture could be one of the worst decisions for the company.

The Nigerian Giant, rather than a world championship opportunity, requires a big feud to mark the beginning of his era and put him in the spotlight among other top guys in the company.

RELATED: 10 WWE vs AEW Dream Matches That Wrestling Fans Want To See

8 Should win: Cameron Grimes

Image Credits: WWE

Cameron Grimes hasn't gotten a proper spotlight in recent months, though his impressive win against Baron Corbin has made a lot of headlines. Being the newest superstar of the SmackDown roster, Cameron Grimes might have plans to get everybody of the blue brand talking about him.

While the plans may not turn out to be like this, WWE putting the MITB briefcase on Grimes could be a huge win for the mid-card stars. This could be used to enhance the storyline of Baron Corbin as well and help him get the momentum that he deserves. Winning the MITB briefcase could be a huge plus for Grimes and this may get a bright spotlight on him very soon.

7 Shouldn't win: Bobby Lashley

Image Credits: WWE

Bobby Lashley deserves a lot more than he is getting right now in WWE. After his match against Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 39 was canceled, The Almighty has lost his momentum and is still in pursuit of a major storyline.

Winning the MITB ladder match could leave the WWE Universe waiting for a classic one-on-one match against the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns. Lashley could be used in the MITB ladder match to fuel a strong rivalry for SummerSlam. However, unlike some other wrestlers in the match, The Almighty doesn't need the MITB briefcase to rise to the top of the blue brand. Lashley would predictably get a shot against The Tribal Chief at some point with or without the briefcase.

RELATED: 5 WWE Wrestlers Who Could Dethrone Seth Rollins For The World Heavyweight Championship

6 Should win: Gunther

Image Source: WWE

The Ring General has cemented his position on the top of the mid-card scene as the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion of this century. After defeating Mustafa Ali at Night of Champions, the leader of Imperium sent a huge message to the whole WWE roster, especially to the ones with the world titles.

Though Gunther’s Intercontinental Championship reign has been phenomenal, The Ring General moving to the World Title picture could inject some serious rivalries and matches in the coming months. Winning the MITB ladder match could be the perfect way for WWE to get Gunther to climb to the top.

5 Shouldn't win: Cody Rhodes

Image Credits: WWE

The American Nightmare has been a top star in the company since his return in 2022, and his current storyline against Brock Lesnar has been fantastic. After two superb matches at Backlash and Night of Champions, the saga between both men seems to be unfinished and may go all the way to SummerSlam 2023.

Cody Rhodes had the chance to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39. However, interference from The Bloodline cost him his opportunity to finish the story at The Show of Shows in 2023. Though winning the MITB briefcase could get him back in pursuit of a World Championship, it might not be the best time for the American Nightmare to get this win.

RELATED: 4 WWE Superstars Who Should Win The 2023 Women's Money In The Bank Briefcase (& 3 Who Shouldn't)

4 Should win: Mustafa Ali

Image Credits: WWE

After a fantastic performance against Gunther at Night of Champions, Mustafa Ali defined his spot on the WWE roster. Being an immensely talented star, Ali is reportedly set to get a huge push from WWE and could soon break into the world championship picture to deliver some banger matches.

Though winning the MITB ladder match may be an early move for Ali, a win could help him enhance his character and come out strong after his loss in the Intercontinental Championship match.

3 Shouldn't win: Sheamus

Image Credits: WWE

Though the Celtic Warrior is due to get a big win after some failed attempts to win the Intercontinental Championship, winning the Money in the Bank ladder match this year could potentially get in the way of his major storyline against Austin Theory.

Theory and Sheamus had a great match on SmackDown recently. With Pretty Deadly having some issues with The Brawling Brutes, a major match involving all of them could be on the cards for a major event somewhere down the line.

2 Should win: LA Knight

Image Credits: WWE

For months, rumors of a huge push for LA Knight have been floating around the internet. The Mega Star has all the support of the WWE Universe, and his charisma has been the major reason for his popularity. Knight defeated Montez Ford in a MITB qualifying match on SmackDown after Night of Champions, moving a step forward toward MITB glory.

LA Knight winning the MITB briefcase could be the perfect choice for WWE given his in-ring capabilities and character work. While moving him to the world title picture could be an early move, becoming Mr. Money In The Bank could be the perfect way to get him to the top of the mountain.

1 Shouldn't win: Solo Sikoa

Image Credits: WWE

Solo Sikoa has defined his status on the main roster as a breakout star. With reports suggesting that WWE has huge plans for him moving forward, a MITB contract win wouldn’t be the best way.

After Jimmy Uso turned on Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa at Night of Champions, a star-studded storyline between the brothers is on the horizon for SummerSlam. If WWE mixes this up with Solo focusing on the MITB ladder match, they might lose the essence of the major storyline evolving on Friday Night SmackDown.