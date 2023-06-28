The Men's Money in the Bank ladder match is already stacked. With seven men competing in the career-changing match, it would be very interesting to see how things turn out for each of the participants. The MITB ladder match is considered to be one of the most dangerous matches. With some insane spots in the past years, the involvement of stars like Ricochet and Logan Paul this year has taken fans' excitement to another level.

This year, the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match will feature Santos Escobar, LA Knight, Butch, Logan Paul, Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Damian Priest. Among all stars, LA Knight is the reported favorite to win the match and get the spotlight. However, the involvement of stars like Damian Priest and Logan Paul makes his possible win a bad decision. Being very early on in his career, Knight winning and a successful cash-in could be a very early move from WWE. With Damian Priest and Logan Paul being the second favorites to win the battle, let's take a look at some reasons why one among them should win.

9 Logan Paul: More than just a social media sensation

The Maverick had shocked the world with his immense in-ring skills. His last few matches have made him a remarkable name in the pro-wrestling industry and this Money in the Bank ladder match could be another banger in the list. If Paul is able to clinch a victory in the ladder match, his name could be associated with some of the biggest names in the company and possibly give him a deserving championship run.

8 Damian Priest: His match with Seth Rollins was outstanding

Damian Priest answered Seth Rollins' open challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship a few weeks ago on Raw. The match between both men was fantastic and the WWE Universe couldn't be seated. After a hard-hitting battle, Damian Priest proved to be a main event star. If he wins the MITB ladder match this year, we might see Priest move to the elite list of stars and be a regular main eventer.

7 Logan Paul: Major storylines available after victory

The history Logan Paul has with Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns is unforgettable. After hard-hitting battles against them, the story Logan Paul has with both men seems unfinished. A Money in the Bank victory for the Maverick could renew his rivalries with either of the two champions and give him an opportunity to even the score.

6 Damian Priest: Workhorse of The Judgment Day

Damian Priest's career since joining The Judgment Day has been a shocker to the WWE Universe. With a lot of fantastic matches lately, Priest has momentum running with him and needs a big win to cement his position on the top. Damian Priest winning could be the best move from WWE and eventually lead to him being the central character of The Judgment Day.

5 Logan Paul: Could be a big example for other celebrities

Logan Paul's success in the pro-wrestling industry has been a huge example for other celebrities and influencers. A victory at Money in the Bank could be a big way to call other top names to the ring. This could add some star power to the industry and make WWE more attractive. Stars like Bad Bunny and Johnny Knoxville could also be used in the same way to add some celebrity attraction.

4 Damian Priest: Has been very impressive lately

Damian Priest has earned the spotlight on Raw with his brilliant performances in and out of the ring. The WWE Universe has acknowledged the fact that Priest has been very impressive lately, and the management is reportedly happy with his contributions every week. Priest winning the MITB ladder match won't be a big surprise given his position on the roster and the talent he has.

3 Logan Paul: Biggest name in the match

Undoubtedly, Logan Paul is the biggest name in the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match. Along with some stars like Damian Priest, LA Knight, and more, Paul could make the match a must-see, and a victory for him could be a treat to the WWE Universe as well. This could also add momentum on his side and help him get to the top of the pro-wrestling industry.

2 Damian Priest: The best way to disband The Judgment Day

After the past few episodes of Raw, it can be said that there are a few cracks in The Judgment Day. With Finn Balor and Damian Priest having some spotlight issues, a possible disbandment might be in the cards. With Balor having a match against Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at Money in the Bank, Priest winning the ladder match would be the best decision from WWE. If Balor loses and Priest wins, that could lead to some serious jealousy within the faction.

1 Logan Paul: Huge losses previously have taken his momentum away

Though Logan Paul has proved to be a world-class star, his losses against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel 2022 and Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 39 have stolen all the momentum from him. Paul needs a victory at this point in time to stay in the top tier of the roster. A Money in the Bank victory could be the perfect way to get the momentum on his side.