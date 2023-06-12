One of the most anticipated events of the year, Money in the Bank, is scheduled to be featured in the O2 Arena in London, England. With the premium live event just weeks away, the WWE Universe is excited to witness some career-altering moments on WWE’s return to the United Kingdom.

With a blast of an event at Clash at the Castle, WWE expects the same electricity for Money in the Bank 2023. With Triple H making some bold moves since he took charge of the creative department, fans may expect another stunning premium live event in England.

With this being the first Money in the Bank premium live event under Triple H’s vision, a lot of outstanding matches are expected to take place. Apart from the traditional ladder matches, other high-stakes matches are expected to be confirmed in the next few weeks which would increase fans’ excitement. Without further ado, let’s take a look at some early Money in the Bank premium live event predictions.

10 Sheamus and Austin Theory mark a brilliant showdown for the United States Championship

Image Credits: WWE

The United States Champion Austin Theory has had a great reign on the top. With Sheamus’ brilliant performance against Gunther in the United Kingdom at Clash at the Castle, WWE won’t miss a chance to bring out the Irishman for another banger. Considering Sheamus’ fantastic run with The Brawling Brutes and his improvement as a singles competitor, a new United States Champion might not be a bad idea for Money in the Bank 2023

9 Asuka gets a huge challenge for the Summer

Image credits: WWE

The WWE Universe was stunned after Asuka pinned Bianca Belair at Night of Champions. However, things went wild after Charlotte Flair marked her return on SmackDown and confronted the new champion.

While Belair patiently waited for a rematch, Flair cut to the front of the line with her challenge and is now set to face Asuka on SmackDown before Money in the Bank 2023. Though the match is expected to go in her favor, Asuka might be seen on Money in the Bank with some role, and Flair and Belair might turn up in a triple-threat storyline also involving The Empress of Tomorrow for SummerSlam 2023.

8 Drew McIntyre makes his grand return

Image Credits: Cageside Seats

After rumors of Drew McIntyre having issues with WWE, things seem to be fine right now. With new updates claiming that WWE is planning to get The Scottish Warrior back before SummeSlam 2023, Money in the Bank seems to be the best option for the company. WWE could use McIntyre’s return as the foundation to add a dynamic rivalry to get the latter back at the top.

7 Gunther and Matt Riddle battle for the Intercontinental Championship

Image Credits: WWE

While Gunther’s reign as the Intercontinental Championship has been phenomenal, Matt Riddle is expected to be a tough challenger. With the recent storyline both men have had on Raw, Riddle and Gunther might tear each other apart in a possible singles match at Money in the Bank. If the match gets official, the WWE Universe might get to the edge of their seats to witness another banger from the Intercontinental Champion.

6 Bray Wyatt sends a teaser for his return

Image Credits: WWE

While former Universal Champion Bray Wyatt has been out of action due to medical reasons for the past few months, he is expected to make his return around SummerSlam 2023. Taking a look back at his previous return, Bray Wyatt’s comeback wouldn’t have been that good if the vignettes weren’t used. This could be the case once again and Money in the Bank 2023 might be the best platform to start with.

5 LA Knight wins the Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match

Image Credits: WWE

With fans rallying behind him, LA Knight is clearly one of the favorites to make it to the top of the ladder and grab the Money in the Bank briefcase. With rumors suggesting Knight winning the contract, it wouldn’t be surprising if The Megastar gets his career-changing moment and becomes a main event star with a victory.

4 Bayley and Iyo Sky battle out to get a Money in the Bank victory

Damage CTRL stars, Bayley and Iyo Sky have had some issues among the group for the past few months. While Dakota Kai was sidelined with an injury, Bayley and Sky qualified for the Women’s ladder match. However, with every woman being for herself in this career-changing match, it wouldn’t be a shocker if Bayley and Iyo Sky battle out in a classic showdown to get to the top.

3 Becky Lynch and Zoey Stark’s battle gets them out of the Women’s ladder match

Image Credits: Twitter

In a classic battle at Night of Champions, Trish Stratus was accompanied by Zoey Stark who attacked Becky Lynch to get a win for the WWE Hall of Famer’s favor. With both Lynch and Stark qualified for the Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match, things are expected to be intense between them. However, being a no-disqualification match, Trish Stratus may come out and take the battle backstage with the match going on in the ring. This would eventually get both women out of bounds and let the other women fight for the coveted contract.

2 Seth Rollins delivers a stunner against Finn Balor

After his World Heavyweight Championship victory, Seth Rollins will likely face Finn Balor at the Money in the Bank premium live event. While the match isn’t official, with Balor confronting Rollins on Raw, things seem to be moving in that way. If the match gets official, a classic can be expected from both of them. With both men having a long history and being supremely talented, a banger is expected out of the singles battle.

1 Iyo Sky wins the Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match

Image Credits: WWE

While Iyo Sky and Bayley could have a classic showdown in the Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match, the former is expected to win the briefcase to add a huge accomplishment to her career. Being a top singles star, WWE is reportedly set to get Sky a huge victory in the ladder match and move her into the singles division as a top star.