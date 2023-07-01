Money in the Bank 2023 continued to prove why WWE is still the greatest sports entertainment company in the world. With some exciting matches, the premium live event marked another success for the company on its return to the United Kingdom.

While the matches were show-stealing, the London crowd didn’t fail to make WWE plan another huge show for the UK. Headlined by three matches, the storylines heading into the premium live event were a massive attraction.

Though Money in the Bank was unforgettable for millions among the WWE Universe, Damian Priest and Iyo Sky had a life-changing night in London. Things went insane when the Bloodline Civil War kicked off and things are expected to be a lot worse after Money in the Bank is officially in the books. John Cena’s surprise appearance got the world talking about WrestleMania in London and a possible match against Grayson Waller at SummerSlam.

Heading into SummerSlam 2023, WWE has got fans engaged. With some exciting storylines beginning to build up, things could get very interesting in the next few weeks. However, some bad decisions could change the excitement fans have for The Biggest Party of the Summer.

Before we get things started for SummerSlam 2023, WWE made some good and some bad decisions at Money in the Bank that should be kept in mind while making plans for the next few weeks. Without further ado, let’s take a look at some of the decisions that went right and some that shouldn't have been made.

RELATED: WWE: Triple H’s plans for the ‘next John Cena’ at SummerSlam

7 Best: Damian Priest wins the Money in the Bank ladder match

Image Credits: GMS

While millions among the WWE Universe were disheartened with LA Knight failing to win the Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match this year, the decision to give Damian Priest a victory seems to be perfect. Undoubtedly, LA Knight has been a fan favorite for months now.

However, the momentum Damian Priest has seems unmatchable, in large part due to his fantastic matches against Bad Bunny and Seth Rollins. With his victory, Priest can now enhance his status on Raw and a Judgment Day breakup could also be storylined perfectly in the next few weeks.

6 Worst: No Sheamus at Money in the Bank 2023

Image Credits: WWE

When it comes to bringing WWE to the United Kingdom, a few stars are very well expected to be present for the shows. After Sheamus’ fantastic match against Gunther in the United Kingdom last year, The Celtic Warrior should’ve been on the top of the list of stars going to be featured inside the O2 Arena.

Though the premium live event turned out to be fantastic, including Sheamus on the card could’ve been a huge treat for the WWE Universe in London. Among a lot of great moves from the company, leaving out Sheamus turns out to be a disappointing one.

5 Best: Drew McIntyre make finally makes a return

Image Credits: Cageside Seats

Since his loss during the triple threat match at WrestleMania 39, Drew McIntyre had been absent from WWE programming. With rumors of Drew having internal issues with the management, the WWE Universe was concerned about when they would see McIntyre back.

After Gunther made Matt Riddle submit and retained the Intercontinental Championship, Drew McIntyre marked his return and attacked The Ring General to make a statement. This was one of the best decisions by the company during the premium live event. Drew McIntyre vs Gunther seems to be in the plans for SummerSlam 2023. However, things could turn around if Matt Riddle stays involved.

RELATED: 5 biggest moments in Carlito's WWE career

4 Worst: Shayna Baszler attacks Ronda Rousey

Image Credits: GMS

In one of the most shocking moments of the premium live event, Shayna Baszler attacked her long-time friend Ronda Rousey, which helped Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan win back the Women’s Tag Team Championships.

Though the betrayal was predicted to come sometime in the future, things weren’t expected to go that way in the United Kingdom. With a rivalry initiated between both women, it seems like a singles match between Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler could be seen at SummerSlam 2023.

RELATED: 10 Times When Wrestlers Got Kicked Out Of The Locker Room

3 Best: Roman Reigns gets pinned

Image Credits: GMS

Undoubtedly, The Bloodline story has already been one of the greatest storylines in WWE history. The Bloodline Civil War was one of the three main events of Money in the Bank 2023, and it was the one chosen to close the night. While the match was fantastic, it seemed like things went unnecessarily long.

Though the amount of action was completely perfect, things started pretty slow. However, The Usos did the unthinkable to end a pretty amazing record Roman Reigns had for years. Jey Uso finally pinned Roman Reigns in a classic match to end a career-defining record for The Tribal Chief.

2 Worst: Brock Lesnar doesn’t make an appearance at Money in the Bank 2023

Image Credits: WWE

The Cody Rhodes vs Brock Lesnar saga is not over yet. While Rhodes faced Dominik Mysterio at Money in the Bank, the WWE Universe expected a return from Brock Lesnar to set up a mega match against The American Nightmare at SummerSlam.

Lesnar making an appearance in the United Kingdom was a golden opportunity that WWE missed. However, The Beast is still rumored to face Rhodes at The Biggest Party of the Summer. A return from him can be expected on Raw this week.

RELATED: 5 things Tommaso Ciampa needs to achieve in his latest WWE run

1 Best: John Cena makes an appearance at Money in the Bank 2023

Image Credits: BTSPORT (Twitter)

John Cena has somehow made himself a regular surprise appearance maker, this time for Money in the Bank 2023. With another surprise appearance this year, the 16-time World Champion gave a treat to the fans in London. During his segment, he said a lot about premium live events in the United Kingdom and then thanked the WWE Universe there.

This was when he said that he came out to try to bring WrestleMania to London which got the excitement in the O2 Arena out of bounds. Grayson Waller then came out and attacked Cena before being hit by an Attitude Adjustment. John Cena vs Grayson Waller might be seen at SummerSlam 2023 if the Hollywood star’s schedule allows him to be available.