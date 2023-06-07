Introducing the Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match was one of the best decisions WWE made back in 2017. Being a no-disqualification match, the Money in the Bank ladder matches are always expected to be action-packed, and the past few Women’s ladder matches have not been anything less.

While the Men’s MITB ladder match winners have not been able to close in for a championship win sometimes, the women’s side has always seen a new champion when the MITB contract is cashed in. This sets the stakes higher for the winner of the ladder match and the WWE Universe would automatically expect another successful cash-in this year.

While there are a lot of deserving women out there on Raw and SmackDown, it is not easy to predict who would stand high with the Money in the Bank briefcase in the end. Without further ado, let's look at the talented women who ought to win the MITB briefcase and those on the women's roster who shouldn't win this year.

7 Should win: Becky Lynch

Image Credits: WWE

The Man has not won the Women’s Championship for more than a year now. Her last televised battle for the title was back at SummerSlam 2022 where Bianca Belair defeated her to retain the Raw Women’s Championship. With SummerSlam 2023 on the horizon, Becky Lynch could stun the world with a win in the Money in the Bank ladder match, which could eventually end up with The Man getting the title once again.

After her loss against Trish Stratus at Night of Champions, Lynch needs a match to get herself back on the winning side. A win in the Money in the Bank ladder match could be like icing on the cake and enhance her position as the top woman in the company once again.

6 Shouldn’t win: Zoey Stark

Image Credits: WWE

Zoey Stark had all her dreams come true when she was drafted to Monday Night Raw as a part of the 2023 WWE Draft. However, the celebration got better when she aligned with Trish Stratus at Night of Champions and will now be a regular under the legend’s mentorship.

Stark has her big push ready after aligning with the legend. However, it would be too early for the former NXT Superstar to win the Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match a few weeks after her WWE main roster debut. WWE must maintain Stark’s position right now and add some brilliant matches to her career before giving her a win this massive.

5 Should win: Zelina Vega

Image Credits: WWE

Zelina Vega has qualified for the Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match and is expected to go a long way in the match. After her brilliant showdown against Rhea Ripley at Backlash, the WWE Universe is rallying behind her and wants her to get to the top position.

As per the latest rumors, WWE is also very happy with the way Vega is supported and her in-ring abilities have improved a lot. Vega winning the Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match would be a good decision by WWE.

4 Shouldn’t win: Bianca Belair

Image Credits: WWE

The EST of WWE lost her status at the top of the roster after Asuka defeated her for the Raw Women’s Championship at Night of Champions 2023. While a rematch will surely be crafted into a major storyline down the line, Belair moving away from the Women’s Championship picture for some time could create a lot of opportunities for WWE to present some new storylines.

In the meantime, Belair may be moved out of the Raw Women’s Championship picture, but WWE could still keep her in the spotlight. However, the path to that shouldn’t be by winning the Women’s MITB ladder match. Rather, some strong storylines would be a better option to keep Belair on top.

3 Should win: Raquel Rodriguez

Image Credits: WWE

The powerhouse of the women’s division needs a breakout moment to get to the top after her friend Liv Morgan was injured during a match. Though Rodriguez got Shotzi by her side for Night of Champions, it seems like Shotzi has moved on after their loss in the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship match.

With Rodriguez trying to get momentum by her side, a big win is what she would love to get. A Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match win could be one of the biggest wins of her career and the beginning of a new era.

2 Shouldn’t win: Bayley

Image Credits: WWE

While Damage CTRL is seemingly collapsing very soon, their leader, Bayley, may soon move to the Women’s Championship picture given that she has had some long-fought battles with other superstars. However, winning the Women’s MITB match shouldn’t be the way Bayley gets back to the title picture.

While Bayley is a tremendous athlete, her winning the briefcase could be a waste of a huge opportunity for other young stars. Rather than Bayley, WWE might have some better plans for the Women’s MITB briefcase.

1 Should win: Iyo Sky

Image Credits:WWE

Iyo Sky has got momentum running by her side for the past few months now. However, Damage CTRL is clearly not having the best times as a group. With Dakota Kai sidelined with an injury and Bayley having issues with her friends trying to step up to the top leaving her behind, Damage CTRL is seemingly going to separate very soon.

With Iyo Sky winning the Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match, WWE could perfectly craft a storyline for a Damage CTRL betrayal. This could eventually lead to some dynamic and interesting feuds over the next few months and Iyo Sky could stay on the top with the Money in the Bank contract, waiting for the right opportunity to rule over the roster.