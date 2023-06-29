The Women's Money in the Bank ladder match has been very exciting for the past few years. With a 100% successful cash-in rate until now, the ladder match is the hot topic for the women's division and could open a land of opportunities for young stars in the roster. Becky Lynch, Iyo Sky, Bayley, Trish Stratus, Zoey Stark, and Zelina Vega would be the ones competing for the coveted contract.

With the current champions being Rhea Ripley and Asuka, a plethora of great storylines could be planned for the MITB winner. It has been rumored that WWE is planning an unsuccessful Money in the Bank cash-in for this year. This would lead to the first unsuccessful cash-in for the Women's MITB contract. With the match stacked with stop stars, Iyo Sky and Becky Lynch seem to be the top contenders to make it to the top of the ladder and grab the briefcase. Without further ado, let's take a look at who among these two should win the ladder match this year.

9 Becky Lynch: Could raise the stakes for a possible match against Trish Stratus in future

Image Credits: WWE

The rivalry between Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus is currently far from over. After a distraction from Zoey Stark in the previous match, one more match between both women is surely in the cards. However, if Lynch is able to win the MITB contract this year, stakes could be raised for the singles match between them. In addition to that, if a successful cash-in is planned before their match, a championship could also be added to the mix.

8 Iyo Sky: Seems to be the only superstar having the desired momentum

Image Credits: WWE

While there are a lot of top stars included in the match, Iyo Sky seems to have momentum running around her. This momentum would be very important if a MITB ladder match win is desired. This could also lead to a successful cash-in in the future and make Sky a megastar in her division.

7 Becky Lynch: MITB is one of the things Becky Lynch is yet to achieve

Image Credits: WWE

The Man has a lot of accomplishments to her name. Being a multiple-time Women's Champion, Becky Lynch is one of the most popular stars in the industry. However, the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match is one of those things Lynch is yet to win. A victory in London this week could be another huge accomplishment for Lynch and would get her to the pinnacle of the industry.

6 Iyo Sky: Deserves a huge push and singles title run

Image Credits:WWE

Iyo Sky has been a workhorse for WWE since her debut on the main roster. Being one of the most talented stars in the ring, Sky deserves a huge push. If WWE puts the Women's MITB contract on Sky, a huge star could be enhanced and a possible Women's title run could also be planned for the immensely talented star.

5 Becky Lynch: One of the biggest names in the match

Image Credits: WWE

"The Man" Becky Lynch is undeniably one of the biggest names in the pro-wrestling industry. Being a participant in the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match this year, Lynch is considered to be one of the favorites to win the match. With her immense popularity, the former Women's Champion winning the contract won't be surprising.

4 Iyo Sky: An opportunity to witness a classic Asuka vs Iyo Sky match

Image Credits: WWE

Asuka is the current Undisputed Women's Champion. The WWE Universe has always loved the chemistry between Iyo Sky and "The Empress of Tomorrow" Asuka. Though they have had battles previously, a singles rivalry between them was missing. If Iyo Sky wins the Women's ladder match, a possible rivalry with Asuka could be in the cards. If things go that way, a classic match is expected between the two.

3 Becky Lynch: WWE can develop a massive storyline if an unsuccessful cash-in is planned

Image Source: WWE

It has been rumored that after having a 100% successful cash-in rate for years, WWE wants to make this year's women's MITB cash-in an unsuccessful one. While Lynch making an unsuccessful cash-in won't match her character and talent, a distraction from someone like Trish Stratus could make all plans work. Enhancing the storyline for SummerSlam, an unsuccessful cash-in could turn into a massive opportunity for WWE.

2 Iyo Sky: Perfect way to write off Damage CTRL

With cracks loading up between Bayley and Iyo Sky, Damage CTRL is expected to be disbanded in the next few weeks. Both Bayley and Iyo Sky will be competing in the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match. Iyo Sky winning the ladder match would be the perfect way to end Damage CTRL and add a grueling rivalry between Bayley and Sky for SummerSlam.

1 Becky Lynch: Allows a rivalry against Rhea Ripley

Image Credits: WWE

WWE has often teased a rivalry between Becky Lynch and Rhea Ripley. However, things haven't turned that way yet. With Rhea Ripley reigning as the Women's World Champion, Becky Lynch needs an opportunity to knock on the Eradicator's door. The perfect way to get things started between them would be a MITB ladder match win for the Man.