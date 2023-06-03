The Money in the Bank premium live event is one of the most highly-anticipated events of the year. Headlined by the Men and Women's Money in the Bank ladder matches, the action in this event is typically above par and the WWE Universe usually loves the way WWE presents it. Being a career-changing match for numerous superstars, the MITB presents a land of opportunities for the WWE Superstars to claim their position among the top-tier stars of professional wrestling history.

However, winning the MITB ladder match won't be enough to be the World Champion. Patiently waiting for the right time and opportunity to cash in the contract is the key to success for numerous stars right now. While the Men's Money in the Bank winners have had some failed cash-ins, there is a 100% successful cash-in rate for women with the MITB briefcase. Without further ado, here's a peek at some of the best Money in the Bank cash-ins in the history of WWE.

10 Carmella cashes in on Charlotte Flair on SmackDown

Image Credits: WWE

One of the funniest cash-ins in WWE history came in 2018 when the first Women's Money in the Bank winner Carmella cashed in her contract on Charlotte Flair and shocked the world to clinch the SmackDown Women's Championship. The cash-in was supported by a huge pop from fans and helped The Queen of Staten Island get to the top of the women's division on the blue brand.

9 Bayley cashes in on Charlotte Flair at Money in the Bank 2019

Image Credits: WWE

Becky Lynch shocked the world after winning both Women's Championships at WrestleMania 35. The Man then defended both titles separately in singles matches at Money in the Bank 2019. After retaining the Raw Women's Championship, Lynch couldn't successfully defend the SmackDown Women's Championship against Charlotte Flair.

After celebrating another title victory, The Queen was surprised by Bayley who cashed in her Money in the Bank contract to mark the beginning of a new era. This moment resulted in one of the best cash-ins in WWE history, and it will be remembered for years.

8 Dolph Ziggler cashes in on Alberto Del Rio on the Raw after WrestleMania 29

Image Credits: WWE

"The Showoff" Dolph Ziggler has always been an underrated star. However, his talent and charisma made him deserving of winning the World Championship. Back in 2013, things were no different. In arguably the crowning moment of his career, Ziggler cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on an exhausted Alberto Del Rio to win the World Heavyweight Championship.

At the time, Ziggler was portraying a heel while Del Rio was booked as a babyface. However, that didn't stop fans in the Izod Center from erupting when Dolph won the Big Gold Belt from Alberto. Del Rio had just won a two-on-one handicap match against Jack Swagger and Zeb Colter. Dolph came in to capitalize on a wounded Del Rio, becoming World Champion in the process.

7 Randy Orton cashes in on Daniel Bryan at SummerSlam 2013

Image Credits: WWE

In one of the best storyline-based Money in the Bank cash-ins, Randy Orton enraged the WWE Universe at SummerSlam 2013. After a grueling match against John Cena, Daniel Bryan stood tall with the WWE Championship and the fans rallied behind him. However, with Triple H as the referee, Randy Orton chose to cash in his contract which left the fans furious. This marked one of the most shocking MITB cash-ins in the history of the company.

6 Big E cashes in on Bobby Lashley on Raw

Image Credits: WWE

While a cash-in like this should've happened on a bigger stage, Big E cashing in his Money in the Bank contract was a dream come true. Not only the WWE Universe but his fellow superstars loved the moment when he came out and cashed in his contract on a beaten-up Bobby Lashley to lift the WWE Championship for the first time in his career. His cash-in not only got registered in the history books but also encouraged other young stars to follow in his footsteps.

5 Liv Morgan cashes in on Ronda Rousey at Money in the Bank 2022

Image Credits: WWE

Liv Morgan is still known as one of the biggest underdogs in the pro-wrestling industry. However, she turned her way to glory after cashing in her MITB contract on Ronda Rousey and shocked the world with a huge victory. Though this was one of the biggest moments in her career, it turned out to be controversial and made a number of headlines.

4 Daniel Bryan cashes in on Big Show at TLC 2011

Image Credits: TheSportster

It is not very easy to pin a giant like Big Show, especially a giant coming off the adrenaline of defeating Mark Henry to win the World Heavyweight Championship. However, little did the giant know following a Mark Henry beatdown that Daniel Bryan would run out and cash in his contract to do the unthinkable and pin the Big Show. This came out as one of the best MITB cash-ins and left the fans stunned.

3 Dean Ambrose cashes in on Seth Rollins at Money in the Bank 2016

Image Credits: WWE

Money in the Bank 2016 was quite a blast for the WWE Universe. After Seth Rollins defeated Roman Reigns in a classic match to win the WWE Championship, the WWE Universe couldn't contain its excitement. However, little did they know that "Mr. Money in the Bank" Dean Ambrose would cash in on the same night he won the briefcase to pin his former Shield brother. After a shocking cash-in, this was followed by a brilliant storyline between Rollins, Reigns, and Ambrose.

2 Edge cashes in on John Cena at New Year's Revolution 2006

Image Credits: WWE

One of the most shocking cash-ins in history came at New Year's Revolution 2006. After John Cena retained the WWE Championship by overcoming five other men in an Elimination Chamber, Vince McMahon came out and announced Edge's MITB cash-in. Before one could digest the news, Edge held the WWE Championship high after pinning Cena, thereby etching his name in the history books.

1 Seth Rollins cashes in on during the main event of WrestleMania 31

Image Credits: WWE

Undoubtedly, the best and the most shocking Money in the Bank cash-ins came at WrestleMania 31 when Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar battled in the main event of the show. However, Seth Rollins came out toward the end of the bout and cashed in his contract to pin Reigns and become the new WWE Champion. This was dubbed as 'The Heist of the Century' and many young wrestlers want to do something like that in the future.